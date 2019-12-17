Opposition Parties Knock On President's Doors, Demand ‘recall Of Citizenship Law’

Amid the ongoing nationwide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the Opposition delegation comprising of 13 parties including the Indian National Congress, Samajwadi Party and CPI(M), met President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday and appealed to him roll back the CAA. Congress President, Sonia Gandhi while addressing the media after the Opposition's meeting with the President said that they had requested him to intervene in the situation. This comes after several demonstrations and protests against the CAA turned violent including the Jamia Millia University protests on Sunday and the recent protests in northeast Delhi's Seelampur area which turned violent as demonstrators pelted stones at police personnel who fired tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.

'The act will only affect the poorest of the poor'

Congress President, Sonia Gandhi while addressing the media said, "I have met the President and plead him to intervene in the situation. The situation in the northeast which is now spreading throughout the country including the capital and the Jamia university be cause of the act."

"The police merciless beat other students, not only here in Delhi who were demonstrating which is their democratic right as it is our to demonstrate. I think you all have seen that the BJP government seems to have no compulsion when it comes to shutting down people's voices and implement legislation which do not seem to be acceptable to the people and to us in the democracy," she added.

Senior Congress leader, Ghulam Nabi Azad also addressed the media and said, "14-15 political parties, including 2-3 who could not reach here due to the weather conditions which have caused delay in flights, they gave the memorandum and the Congress President presented the memorandum to the President on behalf of all the parties. In the memorandum, we have mentioned how the government despite being advised against the bill hurried to get the bill passed in the Parliament." Furthermore, he added that the bill is against the ethos of our Constitution. "It is a bill which will divide the country. Due to their numbers in the Parliament, they did not care about the people of the country and passed this bill," he said.

Rajya Sabha MP and TMC leader Derek O'Brien said, "We have asked the President to please advise the government to withdraw this diabolical and divisive act. As the head of the state, he needs to advise the government to repeal and withdraw this act. This is not acceptable. This act will only affect the poorest of the poor. Nobody who is rich will be affected. We have also apprised him of the students. There is a whole upheaval in the country."

CPI(M) leader, Sitaram Yechury also addressed the media and said that the President of India is the custodian of the Constitution and as a custodian, we said that he cannot allow his government to violate the constitution and violate it in such brazen manner.

Students at multiple universities stage protest

On December 15, students protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act clashed with the police in New Friends Colony near Jamia Millia Islamia University leaving nearly 60 people injured. Reports stated that students were injured and detained as the police entered the Jamia campus. In the early hours of Monday, 50 students were released by the police from the Kalkaji police station and the New Friends Colony police station. Public property such as government buses was vandalised too.

The Delhi police officially declared that 10 people had been detained in connection with the violence. None of the detained individuals are students. Subsequently, several universities across India staged protests against the action of Delhi police in Jamia. This included Aligarh Muslim University, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Maulana Azad National Urdu University, Banaras Hindu University, and IIT Madras.

Protests in northeast Delhi turn violent

On December 17, Tuesday, protests erupted in East Delhi's Seelampur area against the CAA and took a violent turn. According to police sources, the protesters gathered at around 1.15 pm and marched towards Seelampur. The sources further stated that initially, the protests were peaceful, however, it took a violent turn, forcing the police to use tear gas shells to disperse the protesters. The protests in Seelampur comes two days after clashes erupted between the police and protesters in Jamia Millia Islamia University.