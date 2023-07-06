Opposition Members Walk Out Of Home Affairs Meeting In Protest Over Manipur Violence

In a surprising turn of events, prominent opposition members Digvijay Singh (Congress), Pradip Bhattacharya (Congress), and Derek O'Brien (TMC) walked out of a crucial meeting of the Standing Committee on Home Affairs earlier today (July 6). They expressed their dissatisfaction with the committee's unwillingness to address the pressing issue of Manipur, a state grappling with socio-political unrest.

The meeting, intended to discuss pertinent matters related to national security and law enforcement, took an unexpected turn when Singh, Bhattacharya, and O'Brien voiced their concerns over the escalating situation in Manipur. However, their attempts to raise the issue were met with resistance from other committee members.

'Manipur facing severe crises': Digvijay Singh

Expressing disappointment singh stated,"Manipur is currently facing a severe crisis that demands immediate attention. It is disheartening to see the committee disregard the urgent needs of the people affected by the ongoing situation.

Bhattacharya, another member of the opposition, echoed Singh's sentiments, emphasising the importance of acknowledging the concerns of the people of Manipur. "We cannot afford to ignore the voices of those who are suffering in Manipur. It is our duty to represent their interests and seek solutions to the challenges they face," he asserted.

The Trinamool Congress MP O'Brien joined his colleagues in walking out of the meeting. He stated, "We were elected to serve the people and address their grievances. By disregarding the issue of Manipur, the committee has failed in its responsibility to safeguard the interests of the citizens."

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court today (July 6) refused to entertain a plea by two Manipur residents against repeated internet shutdowns in the state rocked by ethnic violence and gave them the liberty to approach the high court on the matter. Advocate Shadan Farasat, appearing for the petitioners, submitted that the matter concerned the internet ban in Manipur.

"At this stage, faced with the fact that a petition under Article 226 is pending before the high court, Mr Farasat seeks permission to withdraw and intervene in a pending matter or file an independent petition before HC. We grant him permission to do so leaving all rights and contentions open," the bench said.

Violence in Manipur

The outbreak of ethnic violence in Manipur originated from clashes during a rally organised by the All Tribal Students Union (ATSU). The rally was held to protest against the demand for including Meiteis in the list of Scheduled Tribes (STs). Efforts are underway to restore normalcy and promote a sense of unity and reconciliation among the diverse communities in the state.

In the violence in Manipur since May 3 over 100 people have died and thousands have left their homes. In the aftermath of the incidents of arson and violence in the state, the security personnel have carried out combing operations and recovered a total of 11,763 pieces of ammunition, 896 weapons, and 200 bombs so far have been recovered.