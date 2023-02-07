Opposition MPs From Southern States Stages Protest Against Scrapping Of MANF Scheme

The parliamentarians from southern states of India on Tuesday staged a protest against the scrapping of the Maulana Azad National Fellowship (MANF) scheme by the central government which was formed for providing financial assistance to minority students. The opposition MPs also targeted the Budget 2023-24 presented by Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman and called it "discriminatory against minorities."

The central government has discontinued the Maulana Azad National Fellowship scheme from 2022-23 which was formed to provide aid to researchers from the minority communities selected under the University Grants Commission.

Since the launch of the scheme, the central government selected as many as 6,722 candidates and distributed more than Rs 700 crore for the welfare of the researchers from minority communities.

Why MANF Scheme Was Discontinued?

The central government highlighted that the MANF scheme overlapped with several other scholarships for higher education being implemented by the government and students from minority communities are already getting benefits under such schemes. Hence, the government discontinued the MANF scheme from 2022-2023.

The opposition parties including the Congress had also raised the issue in the winter session of the parliament where MP TN Prathapan called the MANF scheme discontinuation an "anti-minority move."

He later took to Twitter and wrote, "I strongly demanded for immediate withdrawal of GOI's decision to stop MANF. Had an informal talk with @smritiirani in which I was given assurance that no existing beneficiaries will be stopped from availing #MANF. Govt shall continue this fellowship."

Several students also staged a protest outside the office of the Minority Affairs Ministry on January 9, 2023, against the decision of the central government to scrap the MANF scheme for minority students. According to reports, a delegation led by six students from various campuses across the national capital has met and handed over a memorandum to the secretary of the Minority Affairs Ministry on the same issue.