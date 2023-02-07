Opposition Parties Except For AAP To Show Up In Parliamentary Proceedings Today

Amid the ongoing Adani- Hindenburg row, Opposition parties except for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday decided to participate in Parliamentary proceedings after three days of a logjam in both Houses over the fraud allegations against the Adani Group.

Earlier in the day, a meeting of like-minded Opposition party's floor leaders was held at the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's office to “decide the day’s strategy” regarding their demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) into the Adani Issue.

Taking to Twitter, Congress General Secretary in-charge of Communications, Jairam Ramesh said, "Most Opposition parties have decided to participate in Parliamentary proceedings from today and continue to raise their demand for a JPC into the PM-linked Adani Maha Mega Scam."

Notably, Opposition MPs are demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) or Supreme Court-monitored probe into the allegations of stock manipulation against the Adani Group.

The budget session of Parliament started on January 31 this year with the joint Address by President Droupadi Murmu. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget 2023-24 on February 1. Since then there has been no business in Parliament because of the continued logjam over the Adani issue.

Opposition protests at Gandhi statue in Parliament

Opposition MPs on Monday gathered in protest at the Gandhi statue on Parliament premises, demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) or Supreme Court-monitored probe into the issue. Congress held countrywide protests in front of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) offices and State Bank of India (SBI) branches.

Opposition parties carried placards with messages like 'We demand JPC or SC monitored probe on Adani scandal', 'Save LIC', 'Save SBI', etc. On Monday, both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 2 pm and then for the day.

Hindenburg - Adani row

A report by a US-based Hindenburg Research surfaced on January 24, claiming that the Adani Group had weak business fundamentals, and was involved in stock manipulation and accounting fraud, among others. The report triggered a sell-off of shares of all Adani Group companies. Adani, who was previously the richest Indian in the world, came down to rank 22nd on Forbes' real-time billionaire's list for 2023.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has sought information from banks about their exposure to the group as the market continues to pound its equities. However, the market regulator SEBI has not yet revealed any investigations into the collapse of Adani shares and the withdrawal of Rs 20,000 crore in FPO.