Opposition Politicises Defence Min Rajnath Singh's Statement On India-China Clash

Soon after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed the House over India and China clash that took place on December 9, the opposition parties slammed the central government for not issuing a clarification on the matter. Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge further accused the government of intentionally hiding crucial information regarding the clash.

Justifying the Opposition's move of walking out, the Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said, "The Defence Minister was not ready for any clarification or discussion. He read out his statement and went. We were told by the Leader of the House and Deputy Rajya Sabha Chairman that we would be given a chance for clarification but they did not give it and were not ready to listen to us. This is not good for the country."

"We stand with the jawans of India. We want them to recover soon. But the ruling party did not give clarification to us in order to hide their mistake and molded the statements for their benefit. Seeing that they (the government) are not ready to issue a clarification, we thought that there was no point in sitting there," Kharge added.

Questioning the government over the delay in revealing the information regarding the standoff, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Following their disinterest in the clarification, all leaders of the opposition parties decided to stage a walkout. They did not inform us about the incident and why there was a delay in revealing the information when the incident took place on December 9. We stand together for the unity and integrity of our country, we are with our soldiers.

Opposition questions the delay

Adding to Kharge's statement, RJD leader Manoj Jha said, "When the war happened in 1962, Parliament has a wide discussion on the matter because Nehru didn't want to hide anything. Today, we have failed our soldiers who are fighting for us at the borders. The Defence Minister just gave a 200 words statement on the matter. We had more information."

Accusing the government over hiding the crucial information, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said, "PM is failing in showing political leadership. The clash happened on December 9 and the government is making a statement today. Had the media not reported, you wouldn't have spoken. Take all parties to the site of the clash. PM Modi is scared of taking China's name, his government is scared of speaking about China."

Rajnath Singh on India-China face-off

Addressed the Winter session of the Parliament over the Indian and Chinese troops face-off that took place on December 9 in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that the Chinese troops made an attempt to change the status quo by entering the Indian territory but the Indian Army gave a betting reply. Singh added that the Indian troops forced the PLA troops to retreat to their own location without any causalities or injury.

"I would like to inform the house that on December 9 in the Yangtse area of the Tawang sector PLA troops encroached upon the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and attempted to change the status quo. This attempt was tackled by our troops in a determined manner. There was hand to hand brawl as well during the face-off. Our troops bravely stopped PLA from encroaching upon our territory and forced them to go back to their post," he said addressing the House.

He further added, "In this face-off, few soldiers on both sides suffered injuries. I would like to tell this House that none of our soldiers died or suffered any serious injury. Due to the timely intervention of Indian military commanders, PLA soldiers have retreated to their own location."