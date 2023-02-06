Opposition Protests At Gandhi Statue In Parliament; Demands JPC Probe Into Adani Row

Amid the ongoing Hindenburg-Adani row, Opposition MPs on Monday gathered in protest at the Gandhi statue on Parliament premises, demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) or Supreme Court-monitored probe into the issue. Congress has decided to hold countrywide protests in front of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) offices and State Bank of India (SBI) branches.

According to sources, in Delhi, the demonstration will be held by NSUI-Youth Congress outside the SBI office and LIC office located at Parliament police station. Opposition parties carried placards with messages like 'We demand JPC or SC monitored probe on Adani scandal', 'Save LIC', 'Save SBI', etc.

Earlier in the day, Opposition parties including Congress, DMK, NCP, BRS, JD(U), SP, CPM, CPI, Kerala Cong(Jose Mani), JMM, RLD, RSP, AAP, IUML, RJD and Shiv Sena held a meeting in Leader of Opposition and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s Chamber in Parliament Building to chalk out a strategy on Adani-Hindenburg & other issues.

'We want a detailed discussion on Adani row': Mallikarjun Kharge

Speaking to reporters, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said, "We will raise the Adani issue in Parliament. Government is silent on such a big issue, especially PM Modi. The government wants this matter to not be raised, not to be discussed. They want to avoid it somehow and do not want to bring it to record."

Kharge further asserted that the opposition demands detailed discussion on notices (in Parliament). "We want it to be taken up first. Ready to speak on the President's address and we give it its due importance. But the first priority is that PM Modi should give a reply on this (Adania row) issue," he added.

Notably, opposition lawmakers including LoP in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Tiruchi Siva, Pramod Tiwari, K. Keshava Rao, Priyanka Chaturvedi, of the Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray faction, Dr Syed Naseer Hussain, of the Congress in the Rajya Sabha, and Elamaram Kareem gave suspension of Business notices to the respective Houses of Parliament under rule 267 demanding a discussion on the Adani group of companies' crisis.

Hindenburg-Adani row

A report by a US-based Hindenburg Research surfaced on January 24, claiming that the Adani Group had weak business fundamentals, and was involved in stock manipulation and accounting fraud, among others. The report triggered a sell-off of shares of all Adani Group companies. Adani, who was previously the richest Indian in the world, came down to rank 22nd on Forbes' real-time billionaire's list for 2023.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has sought information from banks about their exposure to the group as the market continues to pound its equities. However, the market regulator SEBI has not yet revealed any investigations into the collapse of Adani shares and the withdrawal of Rs 20,000 crore in FPO.