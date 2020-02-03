Opposition Raises 'Goli Marna Band Karo' Slogans As MoS Anurag Thakur Speaks In Lok Sabha

Chants of 'Shame, Shame!' were raised in the Lok Sabha, after MoS Finance Anurag Thakur began speaking. On Monday, the Opposition Parliamentarians raised 'Goli maarna band karo' slogans in the Lower House of the Parliament against senior BJP leader and Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur in contrast to his controversial comments.

Drowning Thakur's speech, the Opposition leaders protested against the BJP leader's 'shoot the traitors' remark by raising slogans. Days ahead of the Delhi Assembly Elections, Anurag Thakur was seen chanting inflammatory slogans in a BJP election rally in Delhi. In a vide, the Union Minister was heard shouting 'Desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maron salon ko' (Shoot all traitors of the country) while campaigning for the BJP candidate for Rithala Assembly constituency - Manish Chaudhari.

Taking cognisance of the shocking slogan, the Election Commission barred Anurag Thakur from campaigning for three days, and gagged BJP MP Parvesh Varma for 4 days. Both the BJP leaders remain off the party's "star campaigner list." Incidentally, the Union Minister was also a part of the Finance team headed by Nirmala Sitharaman which presented the Union Budget on February 1.

Shooting incident

A day after the controversial sloganeering, two shooting incidents occurred in Delhi--one near Jamia Islamia University on Martyrs Day and another one near Shaheen Bagh on Saturday. A gunman, identifying himself as 'Rambhakt Gopal' shot a student of Jamia as protesters were marching to the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat. In the video, the young man was seen walking with a gun, amid heavy-security of the Delhi Police, saying, "who wants Azadi, come I'll shoot you."

Two days after, a gunman fired twice or thrice in the air with a country-made pistol, standing next to the Delhi Police at the protest site of Shaheen Bagh, wherein women have been staging an indefinite sit-in against the government policies for over 50 days now. No injuries were reported of the incident. The Opposition held the BJP and provocative speeches by the party's leaders and Ministers accountable for the two incidences.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in interaction with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on January 28 came in defense of the BJP leaders who made controversial remarks in the last few weeks. Siding with the BJP leaders, Adityanath called them 'nationalists.' Yogi Adityanath was asked about Finance Minister (MoS) Anurag Thakur's 'shoot the traitors' statement, to which the BJP leader responded saying, "If we are investigating as per law and order, there is a problem. If a nationalist makes use of such a language somewhere, then you don't even like it. Then what is the way? It is a thought." Thakur on Monday was seen chanting an inflammatory slogan in a BJP election rally in Delhi.

