In the all-party meeting summoned by the Union government today, the Opposition raised the issues of price surge, the 'unparliamentary words' controversy and the demand for the pullback of the Agnipath recruitment scheme, sources have revealed. Speaking to the media after the meeting, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Mallikarjun Kharge revealed that around 20 issues were raised during the meeting by the parties, which also flagged concern on the 'attack on the federal structure' and 'misuse' of Central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

"We raised various issues in the all-party meeting today. We want a discussion on the issues that the Opposition has raised including the Agnipath scheme, foreign policy, DHFL bank fraud, Chinese infiltration, inflation, attack on the federal structure and misuse of ED and CBI, Forest Conservation Act, J&K, Kashmiri pandits, and others. We raised 13 issues in front of the government, and almost 20 issues were raised in total. We want a discussion to take place," said Kharge.

He added, "There are 32 bills but only 14 bills are ready. We want a discussion on all these topics. We will try to co-operate with the government. All opposition party leaders will hold a meet at 3 pm."

Meanwhile, Congress also objected to the absence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the all-party meeting. Countering the criticism, Union Parliamentary Affairs minister Pralhad Joshi quipped, "Congress' Jairam Ramesh raised the issue that PM didn't attend the meeting today. I want to tell him that before 2014, PM never used to attend the all-party meet. How many times did Manmohan Singh Ji attend the all-party meeting?"

Monsoon Session 2022

The monsoon session, 2022 of the parliament is slated to commence on Monday, July 18, with both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha opening sessions at 11 am. The central government will seek to push several legislations during the monsoon session. According to sources, its legislative agenda includes 24 bills for passage.

The session also assumes significance since the election of the President and Vice-President office is also scheduled to take place. The Presidential Elections will be held on July 18 while the Vice Presidential assumes will be held on August 6. The tenure of President Ram Nath Kovind is coming to an end on July 24 and that of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on August 10.