Opposition Rebranding To Draw Sympathy: Manik Saha Rails Against I.N.D.I.A Alliance

Stepping up the offensive against the opposition bloc for rebranding their alliance as 'I.N.D.I.A,' Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday (August 6) said any attempt to distort the country's name for political benefits was condemnable.

While addressing the BJP cadres during an event in Agartala, CM Saha asserted, "India is a nation that thrives on unity in diversity, and any attempt to distort its name for political gains is condemnable." He also castigated the alliance of 26 parties for their "naming and spelling strategy" in forming the I.N.D.I.A bloc.

"The misuse and misinterpretation of the sacred and respectable name of the nation, India, for political gains, display their ill motives and intentions towards the nation's progress and development. Such a name is unjustified, illogical, and utterly wrong, as it distorts the correct spelling of India and disrespects the nation's integrity," CM Saha added.

'Opposition trying to draw sympathy'

The Tripura chief minister emphasised that the correct spelling of India has no stops or interruptions between its alphabets, symbolising the unity and diversity that the country stands for. "By twisting the spelling, the opposition parties are attempting to draw sympathy and attention from innocent people, playing with their emotions for mere political vendetta," he added.

He urged the opposition bloc to reconsider their strategy and instead focus on concrete approaches to address the nation's challenges and ensure the development of the people. "The welfare and progress of the country should be the primary goal of all political parties, regardless of their ideological differences," CM Saha added.

During a huddle in Bengaluru on July 18, the alliance of 26 opposition parties named their bloc 'Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance' (I.N.D.I.A). The opposition parties came under one roof to formulate a strategy to wrest power from the BJP in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls.