Opposition Slams BJP For Using Beijing Airport's Images To Promote Jewar Airport

A day after PM Modi laid the foundation stone for the Jewar Airport, in an embarrassing gaffe, several BJP leaders and Union Ministers on Saturday passed off images of the Beijing International Airport to promote Noida airport. Sharing details of the Noida International Airport, which is touted to be the World's 4th largest, BJP leaders shared images of the Beijing Daxing International Airport, inaugurated in 2019, as the model. The goof-up of the ruling party leaders was called out by the Opposition who lashed out at the BJP for using borrowed images from China.

Taking to Twitter, Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi accused the BJP of giving 'fodder' to China to ridicule India. On the other hand, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, mocked BJP for sharing fake photos, asking, 'How can their thoughts be truthful?'. His tweet, roughly translated from Hindi read, "This government is amazing. To show its development, they used to show photos of Kolkata flyovers, factories of America, now it shares photos of airports of neighbouring countries which have done the work of setting up villages in our borders. BJP's development is just an advertisement," said Yadav.

When India’s I&B Minister is also in the same grid as fake image users. Giving fodder to hostile nations to ridicule us. Jewar Airport is important for India and UP, but using these borrowed images of Chinese airport is embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/cYheaLqBzg — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) November 27, 2021

The UP unit of the Congress party also reacted to the blunder saying that the BJP had nothing good to show in the state in the last 5 years and was hence borrowing images. "Sometimes they will use photos of Calcutta, sometimes of Andhra-Telangana, sometimes of Beijing. Yogi-Modi's double engine government has not been able to do anything that can be shown in five years. Think, what good can the thugs who use photos of even Beijing to show development do to this country?" UP Congress asked on its Twitter.

वे कभी कलकत्ता का फोटो इस्तेमाल करेंगे, कभी आंध्र-तेलंगाना का, कभी बीजिंग का। योगी-मोदी की डबल इंजन सरकार पांच साल में ऐसा कुछ भी नहीं कर पाई जो दिखाया जा सके। सोचिए, विकास दिखाने के लिए बीजिंग तक का फोटो इस्तेमाल करने वाले ठग इस देश का क्या भला कर सकते हैं? pic.twitter.com/moMCZTpZym — UP Congress (@INCUttarPradesh) November 25, 2021

Details about Noida International Airport

The Noida International Airport will be built across more than 1300 hectares of land and will have the capacity to serve around 1.2 crore passengers every year airport in its first phase. The airport, which is scheduled to be completed by 2024, will be the second International airport to come up in Delhi-NCR and will help in decongesting the Indira Gandhi International airport. It is expected to be completed in four phases and handle around 70 million passengers per annum after its completion. The airport will connect Noida and Delhi through hassle-free metro services followed by the nearby roads and highways including the Yamuna Expressway, Eastern Peripheral Expressway, Western Peripheral Expressway, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, and others.