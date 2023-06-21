Opposition Unity Not Yet A Reality As Parties Unclear On Agenda

Patna is set to witness a meeting of various Opposition parties on Friday, June 23, as they attempt to display a united front against the ruling BJP. However, amid this show of unity, it appears that the Opposition is struggling to find common ground on a clear agenda for the meeting. Initially, it was decided that the Common Minimum Program (CMP) would be the central focus of the meet, aiming to bring together the disparate Opposition parties. Nevertheless, several parties have expressed their reluctance to discuss the CMP during the upcoming meeting.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is seeking to bring its own agenda to the table, particularly focusing on the controversial Ordinance on Delhi’s services enacted by the BJP-led central government in the national capital. Meanwhile, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal recently held meetings with various Opposition leaders, including Mamata Banerjee, Nitish Kumar, Uddhav Thackeray, D Raja and MK Stalin, in an effort to rally their support against the Centre’s Ordinance.

Other Opposition parties such as the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the Samajwadi Party (SP), the Congress, Left and the National Conference (NC) are also uncertain about the meeting's agenda.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, a source from Congress confirmed that the party is hesitant to discuss the Ordinance issue and is unsure about the CMP as well. Rahul Gandhi, along with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, will represent the Grand Old Party at the Opposition meet.

National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah also expressed uncertainty about the agenda, stating that it would be decided on the spot. At present, the Ordinance issue does not seem to be a priority for the NC, with Omar Abdullah set to represent the party at the meeting.

Saugata Roy from the TMC mentioned that it is too early to discuss the agenda but confirmed that the AAP's focus on the Ordinance is not their primary concern. When questioned about the CMP, TMC leaders claimed to be unaware of the details. Saugata Roy himself will be attending the meeting.

Sources within the Samajwadi Party indicated that this gathering is an attempt to unify the Opposition parties and could be the only way to effectively counter the saffron camp. However, they also admitted to being uncertain about the agenda. Similarly, Left parties are also unclear about the CMP and are yet to form a definitive stance on the matter.

As the date approaches, it remains to be seen whether the Opposition parties will be able to reconcile their differences and find a common ground on the agenda for the meeting that is scheduled to occur in Patna on June 23. The lack of consensus among the Opposition raises questions about their ability to present a cohesive alternative to the ruling party's policies and governance.