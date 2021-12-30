Optimus Pharma Launches COVID-19 Pill 'Molnupiravir' After CDSCO Approval

As India continues to fight against COVID-19, Optimus Pharma was granted permission for Restricted Use under Emergency Situation from CDSCO for its antiviral pill Molnupiravir on December 28, 2021. The DCGI had given nod for conducting Phase III Clinical Trial for orally administered Molnupiravir capsules on patients with mild COVID-19 symptoms.

Given the surge of Coronavirus cases with a rapidly growing number of infections, Optimus pharma developed the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and the formulation in Capsule form and had obtained approval after completing Phase 3 Clinical Trial in India.

Optimus Pharma Chairman and Managing Director Dr D. Srinivasa Reddy said that the company is ready to gear up manufacturing of Molnupiravir in India. The Clinical Trial on 1,218 patients has shown promising results for Molnupiravir.

The drug is proven to successfully reduce viral load effectively with RT-PCR negativity on Day 5 was 71% patients in the treatment group as compared to 51.6% in SoC group, 97.3% in the treatment group and 84% in SoC group on Day 10, and nearly all the patients recovered by Day 14 and 28 of the treatment duration. The trial has also revealed promising symptomatic improvement in the patient’s health, he added.

The results indicate that the addition of Molnupiravir to SoC results in: