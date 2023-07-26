Orange Alert In Himachal, Upper Shimla Schools Shut Till 28 July

Taking serious note of the orange alert issued by the weather department for Himachal Pradesh, the local administration has announced to shut the schools in Upper Shimla till July 28. Due to heavy downpours for many days, the roads were damaged, resulting in connectivity issues in Shimla, too. Considering the plight, the schools have been closed and are located in the sub-divisions of Rampur, Rohru, Kumarsain, and Theog.

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu announced, "Himachal Pradesh has suffered a huge loss due to heavy rains. We have requested that the Central Government provide the rain relief amount immediately. People who have lost their cattle in this calamity are being given a compensation of Rs. 55,000, and for those whose sheep and goats have been washed away, a compensation of Rs. 6,000 is being given. For people who have suffered partial destruction in their homes, a compensation of Rs 1 lakh is being provided by the government. Compensation is being assessed for those whose houses have been completely destroyed."

Heavy spell likely for two days

The weather department has issued an orange alert and predicted heavy spells in isolated places in the districts of Chamba, Kangra, Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Bilaspur, Solan, and Sirmaur. The department has also sounded an alert for flash floods in the districts, including Chamba, Kangra, Sirmaur, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, and Kinnaur. Weather predictors assume that the downpour may ease after July 30. Meanwhile, a landslide was reported in Rampur, whereas a cloud burst in Kullu was reported, on Tuesday.

Himachal Pradesh has been continuously facing landslides, cloud bursts, and flash flood incidences in different parts of the state. On Wednesday morning, a landslide incident was reported in Shimla's Rampur. Several houses, roads, and bridges were washed away in these floods and landslides.

41 people died in Punjab; 19 districts affected

41 people died in the flash floods in Punjab, whereas 1,616 people have taken shelter in 173 relief camps, and the numbers are swelling each day.

Nineteen districts—Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Fatehgarh Sahib, Faridkot, Hoshiarpur, Rupnagar, Kapurthala, Patiala, Moga, Ludhiana, SAS Nagar, Jalandhar, Sangrur, SBS Nagar, Fazilka, Gurdaspur, Mansa, Bathinda, and Pathankot—were affected by the floods.