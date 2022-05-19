Order Copy Of Sidhu's Jail Sentence Accessed; 'has To Surrender' Says Petitioner's Lawyer

After the Supreme Court sentenced senior Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu to one-year rigorous imprisonment in a three-decade-old road rage case, Republic Media Network accessed the order copy which holds the cricketer-turned-politician guilty of beating up a 65-year-old man.

In the order copy, the apex court stated, "In our view, some material aspects which were required to be taken note of appearing to have been somehow missed out at the stage of sentencing, such as the physical fitness of respondent No.1 as he was an international cricketer, who was tall and well built and aware of the force of a blow that even his hand would carry. The blow was not inflicted on a person identically physically placed but on a 65-year-old person, more than double his age.

It added, "Respondent No.1 cannot say that he did not know the effect of the blow or plead ignorance on this aspect. It is not as if someone has to remind him of the extent of the injury which could be caused by a blow inflicted by him. In the given circumstances, tempers may have been lost but then the consequences of the loss of temper must be borne."

Following the ruling, the victim's lawyer, advocate Sudhir Walia told Republic, "The review petition that we had submitted against the two-judge bench judgement, the judgement which had let him (Sidhu) go with just Rs 1000 fine. The review petition was accepted today by the court and has sentenced Navjot Singh Sidhu to one year of rigorous imprisonment. Sidhu has an option of the curative petition, but as per our experience in law, curative is seldom. He has to surrender today."

Earlier, the court ordered a one-year jail sentence for Sidhu but rejected a plea for fastening culpable homicide against the cricketer-turned-politician. On 15 May 2018, the SC had set aside the Punjab and Haryana High Court order awarding him a three-year jail term in the case but held him guilty of causing hurt to a senior citizen.

Holding Sidhu guilty of "voluntarily causing harm" to the victim, the Supreme Court imposed a fine of Rs 1,000. In September 2018, the apex court agreed to examine a review petition filed by the family members of the deceased and issued a notice to Sidhu.

1988 Road Rage case against Sidhu

In the year 1988, Navjot Singh Sidhu hit a 65-year-old man named Gurnam Singh on his head, which led to his death. The family of the deceased had filed a review petition before the Supreme Court seeking a modification of its previous order which acquitted the former Punjab MLA.

Since 1988, the case has gone through the Sessions Court, High Court, and then the Supreme Court. The Sessions Court Judge of Patiala had on 22 September 1999, acquitted Sidhu and his associate, due to a lack of evidence and gave the benefit of the doubt. The order was challenged by the victim's family before the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which in 2006, convicted and sentenced Sidhu to three years of imprisonment. Sidhu then filed an appeal before the apex court challenging this order.