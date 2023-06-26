'Order Of The Nile' Conferred On PM Modi | List Of Awards PM Honoured With In 9-yr Tenure

Egypt's highest honour, the "Order of the Nile," was presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, June 25 by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. The 'Order of the Nile' was established in 1915 and is given to heads of state, crown princes, and vice presidents who provide Egypt or mankind with priceless services.

PM Modi received many international awards in the past nine years of his tenure as Prime Minister. This is the 13th such highest state honour that various countries across the world have conferred upon PM Modi.

#WATCH | Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi confers PM Narendra Modi with 'Order of the Nile' award, in Cairo



'Order of the Nile', is Egypt's highest state honour. pic.twitter.com/e59XtoZuUq — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2023

Here’s a list of accolades conferred on PM Modi by different countries:

Companion of the Order of Logohu: Papua New Guinea conferred the highest civilian award for championing the cause of unity of Pacific Island countries and spearheading the cause of Global South. — May 2023

Papua New Guinea conferred the highest civilian award for championing the cause of unity of Pacific Island countries and spearheading the cause of Global South. — May 2023 Companion of the Order of Fiji: Highest honour of Fiji in recognition of PM Modi's global leadership — May 2023

Highest honour of Fiji in recognition of PM Modi's global leadership — May 2023 Ebakl Award by the Republic of Palau: During his visit to Papua New Guinea, PM Modi was conferred with the Ebakl Award by the President Surangel S. Whipps, Jr. of the Republic of Palau — May 2023

During his visit to Papua New Guinea, PM Modi was conferred with the Ebakl Award by the President Surangel S. Whipps, Jr. of the Republic of Palau — May 2023 Order of the Druk Gyalpo: Bhutan has honoured PM Modi with the highest civilian decoration, Order of the Druk Gyalpo in December 2021

Bhutan has honoured PM Modi with the highest civilian decoration, Order of the Druk Gyalpo in December 2021 Legion of Merit by the US Government: Award of the United States Armed Forces that is given for exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding services and achievements-2020

Award of the United States Armed Forces that is given for exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding services and achievements-2020 King Hamad Order of the Renaissance: This Bahrain Order — First Class is a top honour by the gulf country —2019

This Bahrain Order — First Class is a top honour by the gulf country —2019 Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddin: Highest honour of the Maldives awarded to foreign dignitaries —2019

Highest honour of the Maldives awarded to foreign dignitaries —2019 Order of St. Andrew Award: Highest civilian honour of Russia —2019

Highest civilian honour of Russia —2019 Order of Zayed Award: Highest civilian honour of the United Arab Emirates-2019

Highest civilian honour of the United Arab Emirates-2019 Grand Collar of the State of Palestine Award: Highest honour of Palestine awarded to foreign dignitaries —2018

Highest honour of Palestine awarded to foreign dignitaries —2018 State Order of Ghazi Amir Amanullah Khan: Highest civilian honour of Afghanistan —2016

Highest civilian honour of Afghanistan —2016 Order of Abdulaziz Al Saud: Highest honour of Saudi Arabia awarded to non-muslim dignitaries —2016

(With Agency inputs)