'Order Of The Nile' Conferred On PM Modi | List Of Awards PM Honoured With In 9-yr Tenure

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (left) being conferred with 'Order of the Nile' by Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi (right). | Image: Twitter/@PMOIndia
Egypt's highest honour, the "Order of the Nile," was presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, June 25 by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. The 'Order of the Nile' was established in 1915 and is given to heads of state, crown princes, and vice presidents who provide Egypt or mankind with priceless services.
PM Modi received many international awards in the past nine years of his tenure as Prime Minister. This is the 13th such highest state honour that various countries across the world have conferred upon PM Modi.
#WATCH | Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi confers PM Narendra Modi with 'Order of the Nile' award, in Cairo— ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2023
'Order of the Nile', is Egypt's highest state honour. pic.twitter.com/e59XtoZuUq