'Ordinary Users Of WhatsApp Have Nothing To Fear': Ravi Shankar Prasad On IT Rules

A day after the instant messaging platform, WhatsApp moved the Delhi High Court against the Centre's new IT rules, Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday has asserted that ordinary users of the app will not be affected by the new rules. Ravi Shankar Prasad took to Twitter and announced that new IT rules have been brought in to establish the source of the message that led to the commissioning of specific crimes mentioned in the rules.

'Government fully recognises and respects the right of privacy': Union IT Minister RS Prasad

The Union Minister assured that the central government 'fully recognises and respects' the citizens' 'Right to Privacy'. He also went on to say that the steps to reveal the 'first originator' of offensive messages in circulation pertain to offences relating to sovereignty, integrity and security of India, public order, rape, child sexual abuse. Prasad added that these measures are carried out when other less intrusive measures are not effective against the offenses.

Government fully recognises and respects the right of privacy. Ordinary users of WhatsApp have nothing to fear about the new Rules. Its entire objective is to find out who started the message that led to commissioning of specific crimes mentioned in the Rules. pic.twitter.com/VCVYkwiftG — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) May 27, 2021

The Union Minister once again highlighted the key points of the new IT rules and mentioned that the social media companies are required to announce an India based grievance redressal officer, compliance officer and nodal officer. The individuals will be announced so that users of social media have a forum to raise their grievances, Prasad added. The minister added that the measures have been adopted to prevent abuse and misuse of social media. He concluded his statement by reiterating that the government welcomes criticism.

"Government welcomes criticism including the right to ask questions. The Rules only empower the ordinary users of social media when they become victims of abuse and misuse." he said

WhatsApp Moves Delhi HC Against New IT Rules

On Wednesday, WhatsApp had moved the Delhi High Court against the Centre's new IT rules. The move challenged the Centre's recent rules for social media that will ensure to trace the message and disclose the 'first originator'. The petition was filed on May 25, which was the deadline for social media companies to comply with the new rules enacted by the Centre. The Facebook-owned messaging platform has therefore argued that traceability provision is against the individual's fundamental right to privacy. It has also urged the court to declare the traceability provision unconstitutional and prevent criminal liability to its employees for non-compliance.