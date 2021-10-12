Ordnance Factories Corporatisation: 7 New Defence Companies To Be Launched On Oct 15

The Central government will officially launch seven new defence companies on October 15 as part of the corporatisation of the Ordnance Factories, the Ministry of Defence announced on Monday. The government is reorganising the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) as a corporation. The three services and paramilitary forces would issue 66 firm contracts worth Rs 65,000 crore to these seven new defence companies. Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Limited, Troop Comforts Ltd, Avani Armoured Vehicles, Munitions India Limited, India Optel Limited, Gliders India Limited, and Yantra India Limited are among the new enterprises.

US-India to strengthen ties with military engagements

Meanwhile, India and the United States have been considering ways to strengthen their ties, including intelligence sharing and high-level marine cooperation. The 16th meeting of the India-US Defence Policy Group (DPG), co-chaired by Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar and US Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Dr Colin Kahl, took stock of the joint project to co-develop air-launched unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) under the Defence Technology and Trade Initiative. This was held last week.

India-US Major Defence Partnership with bilateral defence cooperation

The DPG is the highest-level formal framework between India's Defence Ministry and the United States Department of Defense for reviewing and guiding all aspects of bilateral defence cooperation. The two sides discussed progress in operationalising the India-US Major Defence Partnership, military-to-military engagements, implementation of foundational defence agreements, defence exercises, enhancing technology collaboration, and defence trade, according to a Defense Ministry announcement.

Industrial Security Agreement meeting held last week

The two sides also praised India for hosting the first meeting of the Industrial Security Agreement, which will promote high-end defence industrial collaboration. They decided to encourage both private and public sector stakeholders to collaborate on co-development and co-production in the defence industry's current innovation ecosystems. Both parties highlighted cooperation in new areas like space, artificial intelligence, cyber, and counter-unmanned aerial vehicle technology.

"Both sides shared regional security perspectives and cooperation, and to work together to promote shared interests in the Indo-Pacific region. The co-chairs were apprised of the progress made by various bilateral defense initiatives and mechanisms. They took stock of the joint project to co-develop air-launched unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) under the Defence Technology and Trade Initiative," the release said.

