Republic Investigation: Oreva Group Owners 'on Run' As Probe Over Morbi Tragedy Escalates

Hours after the Oreva group came under the scanner, Republic found that the owners of the company are on a run following the collapse of a suspension bridge at Morbi in Gujarat that killed over 130 people. The owners and top brass of the Oreva group went underground after it was revealed that the bridge was opened without a fitness certificate.

In an exclusive report, Republic learnt that the gates of the company headquarters were immediately locked, soon after the Morbi bridge collapse made the headlines. In fact, after the residence and farmhouse belonging to the owners of the group in Morbi were visited, huge locks were seen on the main gates.

It was also reported that the locals in the area are petrified to speak about anything regarding the matter and are giving no replies when asked about the owners. Reportedly, the owners of the Oreva group and family members were last seen at a grand Diwali party.

Allegations on the Oreva group following the Morbi disaster

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, the former Chief Officer of the Morbi civic body, Girish Saraya alleged that the Oreva group had allegedly used "aluminum" instead of steel in the renovation of the now-collapsed Morbi bridge. The former civic body chief further alleged that the management firm also demanded an increase in price by Rs 5 was it was denied.

Notably, the group came under the scanner after over 135 people died in the Morbi tragedy following the collapse of the 140-year-old bridge, just five days after its renovation.

During the investigation, it was learnt that the now collapsed bridge was reopened for the public without gaining the municipality's "fitness certificate". Republic also accessed visuals from the ribbon-cutting ceremony, which had in attendance Oreva's supremo. The reopening was also heavily promoted, leading many to ask why it didn't catch the eye of the administration.

It was further revealed that nearly 675 tickets were sold for the bridge on the day of the collapse, whereas only 150 people could fit on it at any given point and that's only if they kept moving. Notably, when the catastrophe happened, there were an estimated 350 people on the bridge, not all necessarily moving.