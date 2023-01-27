Oreva MD Jaysukh Patel Named As Accused In Morbi Bridge Collapse, Chargesheet Filed

Amid the ongoing investigation into the Morbi bridge collapse that claimed the lives of 134 people, Oreva group Managing Director Jaysukh Patel has been named as an accused in the 1,262-page chargesheet filed on Friday.

Notably, the Gujarat Court earlier on January 24 issued a warrant for the arrest of Jaysukh Patel of the Oreva Group in relation to the October 30 bridge collapse in Morbi. Prior to this, on January 22, the Chief Judicial Magistrate of Morbi MJ Khan issued an arrest warrant against Patel under section 70 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

Ajanta Manufacturing Limited (Oreva Group) was responsible for the renovation, repairing and operation of the British-era bridge on the Machchu river in Morbi after securing the contract.

Oreva Group offers to pay compensation to victims

The Gujarat High Court on January 25 agreed to the Oreva Group’s offer to pay compensation to the victims of the Morbi bridge collapse that left 135 dead and several injured but said it will “not absolve it of any liability”.

According to news agency PTI, the company’s lawyer Nirupam Nanavati told the division bench of Chief Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice Ashutosh Shastri, which is hearing a suo motu plea on the tragedy, that it maintained the cable-stayed structure as part of its “philanthropic activities” and not a “commercial venture”.

Morbi bridge collapse

Earlier on October 30, a century-old suspension bridge collapsed into the Machchhu River near Morbi, Gujarat, killing up to 134 people. The Gujarat High Court on November 7 took suo motu cognizance of the Morbi disaster and sent notices to various parties, including the Home department, requesting a report within a week.

The Supreme Court in November said the Morbi bridge collapse incident was an ‘enormous tragedy’, as it asked the Gujarat High Court, which was already holding hearings in the matter suo motu, to hold periodical hearings.