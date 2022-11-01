Oreva Owners Hiding In Rajkot After Morbi Bridge Collapse? Republic On The Lookout

With Oreva in the eye of the storm over the bridge collapse in Gujarat's Morbi, the Group's head Jaysukh Odhavji is said to be on the run. Republic reported from the offices and headquarters of Oreva, as well as the residence and farmhouse belonging to the owners of the group, however, all the buildings bore locks on the main gate, with Odhavji nowhere to be found. Amidst relentless efforts to track the Group head, it has come to light that Odhavji is allegedly hiding in Rajkot.

Why is Oreva Group's name surfacing in the Morbi bridge collapse incident?

Pertinently, Oreva Group specialises in making home and electrical appliances, electric lamps, calculators, ceramic products, CFL bulbs, wall clocks and e-bikes. The Ahmedabad-based group, through its flagship firm Ajanta Manufacturing, is also present in segments such as lighting products, battery-operated bikes, home appliances, electrical accessories and electronic items like telephones and LED TVs.

Morbi Municipal Corporation and Oreva signed the contract in March 2022, valid until 2037, through which the Municipal Corporation entrusted the group with the maintenance, upkeep, renovation, and taking care of amenities, staffing, and ticketing of the suspension bridge, widely known as ‘Jhulta Pul’ over the Machhu River.

The bridge was closed for maintenance seven months ago and reopened on October 26 this year, the day of the Gujarati New Year, purportedly without the municipality's fitness certificate. On October 30, five days after the reopening, the bridge collapsed. In the tragedy, 134 people have thus far lost their lives. Among the deceased are 51 women and 53 children.