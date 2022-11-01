'Oreva Top Brass Must Be Held Accountable': BJP's Big Remark On Morbi Bridge Disaster

A British-era bridge – Julta Pul (Hanging Bridge) in Gujarat's Morbi collapsed on Sunday, October 30 after a cable that held the bridge snapped from one side. On Tuesday morning, the death toll rose to 135 after one more injured succumbed at the Morbi District hospital. According to the Morbi District Collector, a total of 14 injured are still hospitalized and one is reported to be missing. BJP has termed the Morbi disaster as ‘man-made’ and said that human lives matter while rest can wait. She further asserted that Oreva's top brass must be held accountable and strict action should be taken against them.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network on Tuesday, BJP leader Khushbu Sundar raised questions over the lapses and demanded strict action against top management. She said, “I don’t think there’s any larger conspiracy, it is clearly a man-made disaster.” She further asserted that a thorough investigation should take place into the matter.

#BREAKING | BJP leader Khushbu Sundar terms Morbi bridge collapse as 'man-made tragedy.' She raises questions over the lapses and demands strict action and thorough investigation. Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/GAtGCvLDbU pic.twitter.com/Z23h0ZEtbW — Republic (@republic) November 1, 2022

'Top management should be held accountable': BJP's Khushbu Sundar

“A contract was given to one particular group to handle it and there was a mistake on the part of the security department who were not able to control the footfall. People who were involved in the repair work should be held responsible. They have made nine arrests but haven’t booked any top officials who were involved in the renovation of the suspension bridge. The company who was responsible for the renovation of the bridge should be booked,” BJP’s Khushbu Sundar remarked.

“We have lost 135 lives and every life matters. I am glad that PM Modi is visiting Gujarat today and he has been looking into the matter personally. I am sure culprits will be held soon and justice will be delivered,” she added.

#Morbibridge collapse was man made. Every single person responsible for this heart wrenching tragedy must be punished severely. With our PM @narendramodi ji looking into it personally, I am sure justice will be delivered soon. Human lives matters, rest can wait.#Gujarattragedy — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) November 1, 2022

Gujarat's Morbi Bridge Tragedy

On Sunday, the 140-year-old British-era structure caved in around 6.30 pm. Republic TV accessed the CCTV footage of the moment when the bridge collapsed. The video showed the bridge was overloaded with hundreds of people including men, women, and children. Soon after, the bridge snapped and screams filled the air. The video showed people dangling from the bridge and some were seen clinging to the bridge's twisted wreck. Several people fell into the Machchhu river below.

On Monday, Republic TV also accessed the crucial agreement between the Oreva Group and the Morbi Municipality pertaining to the bridge that collapsed. The document was signed between Ajanta Manufacturing Ltd. and the Morbi Municipality on March 7 this year. Notably, it is essentially a 15-year contract for maintenance, upkeep, renovation, and taking care of amenities, staffing, and ticketing.

Republic TV has learned that there was a footfall of around 350 people on the bridge and around 675 tickets were sold on October 30, the unfortunate day on which the disaster happened. Notably, the bridge with a capacity of 150 was allowed to accommodate over 400 people leading to overcrowding.