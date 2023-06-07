Organisations hold rallies to express solidarity with people suffering in Manipur

Several organisations including the Mangaluru Catholic Sabha and the United Christian Forum held a rally here on Tuesday expressing their solidarity with the people suffering in Manipur due to unrest in the state.

Members of several Christian organisations and like-minded organisations took part in the rally in front of the Clock Tower here. The people who participated in the gathering made an appeal to the Union government to do everything possible to restore peace in Manipur and help the affected people.

Mangaluru diocese PRO Roy Castelino said the Christian organisations condemned the atrocities in Manipur. In the recent unrest, 98 people have lost their lives and houses, schools and churches have been destroyed.

He alleged that there is a conspiracy behind the unrest and caste politics is merely a cover for the attacks on certain sections. The issue should be resolved and justice should be delivered to the affected communities, he said.

Kinnigoli parish priest of Immaculate Conception Church Fr Faustine Lobo said the government and elected representatives have failed to protect people and failed to implement law which is tantamount to encouraging unrest.

He said as citizens, the people have the right to question the government. Home Minister Amit Shah visited Manipur after 27 days of unrest, he said, questioning the delay in the visit after the destruction has been done.

Those who took part in the rally were seen holding placards showing ‘Peace be in Manipur’ and urging the central government to intervene in the issue and arrive at a solution.

DYFI state president Muneer Katipalla, provincial superior Sr Cecilia Mendonca, Mangaluru Pradesh Catholic Sabha president Stany Lobo, Fr JB Saldanha, Fr Maxim Noronha, Norine Pinto, ICYM president Anil Sequeira and others took part in the rally.