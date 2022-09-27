Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday called upon educational institutes and different sections of the society to organise programmes during the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' to make people aware of the supreme sacrifices made by freedom fighters.

Organising such programmes plays a significant role in making the coming generations aware of the "immortal saga of the supreme sacrifices" made by the freedom fighters, he said in Panchkula.

Khattar was attending a special screening of two episodes of 'Swaraj- Bharat Ke Swatantrata Sangram Ki Samagra Gatha'. It is a 75-episode show made by public broadcaster Doordarshan illustrating India's freedom struggle since the 15th century when Vasco da Gama reached the country.

The show was launched last month showcasing several aspects of Indian history as well as the lives and sacrifices of lesser-known heroes of the freedom struggle.

"Through this series, people will get a glimpse of the country's freedom struggle," Khattar was quoted as saying in an official statement.

"It is believed that our freedom struggle started in 1857. But even before that many revolutionaries made a lot of effort for the freedom of this country. They first fought against the Mughals and then with the British. In this struggle, many great men made supreme sacrifices which remained unheard in history." He said in this 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', a commendable effort has been made by Doordarshan to bring together information about the brave martyrs in the form of a 75-episode docu-drama.

Khattar said the younger generation has to understand the real meaning of 'Swaraj'.

"The word Swaraj has many meanings. The story of Swaraj begins with the history of our country, culture, language and religion. We have to tell all these things to the new generation. It is the need of the hour that we should tell the true meaning of Swaraj to the younger generation," he said.

The Haryana chief minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' initiative. Numerous patriotic programmes have been organised all over the country for two years under this programme.

Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, Home Minister Anil Vij, and Education Minister Kanwar Pal were among those present at the screening event.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)