Durga Puja 2020: Organisers Design Robots To Perform Security & Sanitisation Checks In WB

With just days to go for Durga puja - the biggest annual extravaganza in West Bengal - preparations have begun across the state, albeit at a lower scale this time, taking the COVID crisis in mind. In a bid to maintain ques for Durga Puja, organisers in Kolkata's Behala area have come up with a robot for security checks and sanitization. The 4.5 feet robot named Maria will also be inaugurating the Puja this year.

The organisers said that the initiative was done keeping in mind the ground realities where the robot will be extremely helpful in sanitization process.

With around a month left for the Durga Puja, preparations have kicked off in the state. As per the guidelines issued by the government, the height of the deity has been kept restricted to eight to ten feet, at least 5 feet less than the usual height. Along with this, labourers are being made to undergo the COVID-19 tests before starting pandal work. Most puja committees have also slashed their budgets.

READ: Durga Puja 2020: CM Mamata Banerjee issues SOP, cancels all cultural programmes this year

READ: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee meets Durga Puja Committees to chalk plan on festival amid COVID

CM Mamata Banerjee Issues SoP of Durga Puja

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced guidelines for the Durga Puja festival and requested all the organisers to keep the pandals open from all four sides for proper ventilation. The CM also cancelled the grand Durga Puja Carnival and all cultural programs ahead of the upcoming Durga Puja in view of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

While announcing the safety protocols, Banerjee said that the puja committee must provide sanitisers to all those people who will visit pandals and keep masks handy to give those who are not wearing it. Wearing a face mask is compulsory to all the people visiting the pandal, she said. Adding further she said that organising cultural programs at pandals won’t be allowed this year.

The Chief Minister announced that “Durga Puja Carnival will not be organised this year". "Cultural programs inside the pandals are also not allowed in this year’s celebration", she added. Durga Puja is one of the biggest festivals celebrated in West Bengal and the week-long festivities will begin in the state from October 22.

READ: Focus on safety, preparations afoot for low-key Durga puja

READ: West Bengal's COVID-19 toll tops 4,500-mark with 61 more deaths