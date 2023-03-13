OROP: SC Asks Centre To Give Comprehensive Plan Of Dues To The Armed Forces Veterans

On Monday, the Supreme Court ordered the centre to provide a detailed note outlining everything that has been done and will be done concerning the One Rank One Pension Scheme's disbursement of arrears to eligible retired members of the armed forces (OROP). The top court questioned the defence ministry and stated that they could not circumvent the law by releasing a communication regarding the payment of OROP arrears in four instalments. The ministry was ordered by the top court to rescind its January 20 message regarding the payment of OROP arrears.

The centre was asked to provide a detailed plan outlining how much time is available to receive a pension under the OROP scheme. And what the priority is by a bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud. The court also suggested creating a category for widows and older people while taking into consideration the various factors.



The Centre said will do that but need some time

R. Venkataramani, the attorney general, spoke on behalf of the centre and stated that they would do it but would need more time. Seven lakh applications out of 28 lakhs have been approved, the centre informed the judge. Senior attorney Huzefa Ahmadi claimed before the court on behalf of the petitioner that there appears to be enough money for retirees.

He also mentioned that 4 lakh retirees passed away while the OROP issue was still pending. The court voiced worry and said it was very tragic that the pensioners had passed away because of the ongoing OROP issue. The case was continued for hearing the following week by the judge. In the most recent hearing, the court ordered the defence ministry to issue a unilateral notice extending the deadline for paying retired military personnel's OROP arrears. The ministry had previously asked for an extension, which the top court had allowed on September 16, 2022, the court noted. A second, three-month increase was given in January 2023. The government notification was contested in a Supreme Court appeal by the Indian Ex-Servicemen Movement (IESM). The judge specified how the department could alter its orders. The Modi government decided to introduce OROP earlier on November 7, 2015, with benefits beginning on July 1, 2014.

The Indian military had long-standing demands in this regard.

According to this, all troops who have retired with the same rank and duration of service will receive the same pension, regardless of when they retired. The review petition that had contested the apex court's ruling on the "One Rank One Pension" policy had previously been dismissed. The Supreme Court received a review appeal challenging the ruling rendered by the highest court in march of last year.

The central government's judgement regarding OROP was upheld by the supreme court in march of last year. Its definition is not arbitrary, nor does it specify any constitutional flaws in the OROP principle. It is as stated in the communication from November 7, 2015, which established that principle.