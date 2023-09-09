Last Updated:

OTA Parade Conducted In Chennai, Meet Passout Veer Nari Lt Debashree

Lt. Debashree joined the Indian Army after her husband Major Subroto Adikari who was martyred in Arunachal Pradesh, passed out as an army officer today (Sept 9)

Abhishek Raval
The passing out parade was conducted at the Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai on Saturday (September 9).Around  209 Cadets, including 12 Cadets from friendly foreign countries passed out from the hallowed portals of OTA, Chennai today to be commissioned officers, after the training at the academy.

Lt. Debashree, One of the 'Veer Naris' who joined the Indian Army after her husband Major Subroto Adikari died in Jan 2022 in Tenga of Arunachal Pradesh, passed out as an army officer to serve the nation. She said, "The main motivation for me to join the Army is because my husband was very proud of this organization. He always wanted me to serve in the organization if the opportunity was available. To pursue his dream I am here to carry forward his name."

Wife of Galwan martyr joins Indian Army

Notably, Rekha Singh, the widow of Galwan Valley clash hero Naik Deepak Singh, was inducted into the Indian Army in April 2023 after the successful completion of training at the Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai. Naik Deepak Singh who was martyred in the clash in 2020 and was awarded Vir Chakra (Posthumous), was commissioned into the Indian Army as a Lieutenant and posted to a frontline base along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

Lt Rekha Singh said that she had begun her preparation for the Army after her husband was killed in a clash with the Chinese soldiers, which also claimed the lives of 20 soldiers in 2020. “After my husband passed away I decided to join the Indian Army and started preparing for it. Today my training has been completed and I have become a Lieutenant. I am feeling very proud,” she said.

In addition to this, five women Army officers were also inducted into the artillery regiment of the Indian Army in April 2023 at the OTA, Chennai. Their names include Lieutenant Mehak Saini, Lt Pious Mudgil, Lt Sakshi Dubey, Lt Aditi Yadav, and Lt Akanksha. The officers said that it was a proud moment for all of them to become the first batch of women officers to be inducted in the artillery for the first time in history. Lt. Aditi Yadav who joined the army after the Passing Out Parade at OTA Chennai said that she was a daughter of a serving soldier in the army.
 

