OTV Alleges Harassment By BJD Govt, Seeks National Agency Probe Into 20 ‘false Cases’

Slamming the Odisha government's continued slew of cases filed against news channel - Odisha TV (OTV), the company's Managing director Jagi Mangat Panda on Saturday, has demanded a neutral national agency to probe into the cases. Urging national media to cover the full facts of the issue, she said that the recent harassment of the 21-year-old Naveen Patnaik government includes arrest of five employees, of which two were intimidated and compelled to resign. Affirming faith in the judiciary, she said that the harassment continues in spite of OTV's co-operation with the state authorities.

Highlighting the Odisha government's personal grudge against her husband - BJP Vice-president Jay Panda - she alleged that the BJD has been harassing her family since Jay Panda questioned the government's corruption and subsequently joined BJP. Panda also alleged that the Odisha government held anger against OTV due to the channel's coverage of recent massive corruption in COVID funds. She also affirmed that OTV had an impeccable track record of 23 years in journalism.

Recent cases against OTV

On October 16, OTV journalist Ramesh Rath was allegedly picked up by the Odisha Police and was released a few hours later. OTV has alleged that the Keonjhar police picked him up without a warrant and had also arrived at their office for a search operation - without a search warrant. The news organisation claimed that the move has come after Ramesh Rath broke the news of RTI activists' expose to Odisha CM's aerial survey of flood-hit areas on August 31. Keonjhar police have said that Rath was picked up for interrogation on a case related to the circulation of an obscene video clip of a sitting female MP during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to Republic TV, R Mishra, News Editor of OTV said, "Ramesh Rath was the journalist who broke the news about the RTI response on CM Naveen Patnaik's aerial survey.Some RTI activists have raised questions on CM Naveen Patnaik's aerial survey on August 31. They have asked what areas did the CM visit in just 19 minutes of air travel. They have also asked about what capacity helicopter was used that was able to wrap up an aerial survey in 19 minutes. We have raised these questions, but CM's office has not responded."

Meanwhile, days later, the CFO of OTV Manoranjan Sarangi was picked up forcefully by police, without any prior intimation. Sarangi had been questioned by the crime branch several times before and he had cooperated with the police always. After being picked up by the police, Sarangi was taken into custody, without disclosing his whereabouts to OTV.

