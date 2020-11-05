OTV, Prag News & News Live Newsrooms Join Republic TV & Republic Bharat; Unite For Arnab

In a stirring display on Thursday, the OTV newsroom in Bhubaneswar joined Prag News and News Live in Assam, and the Republic TV and Republic Bharat newsrooms in Mumbai and Delhi respectively to express solidarity after the arrest of Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami in a case that had been closed in 2019 and now reopened without court's consent amid the witch-hunt against the Republic Media Network.

Joining the primetime debate usually hosted on Republic TV by Arnab Goswami - the country's most watched English news show by far - and maintaining that the manner of Arnab's arrest is reminiscent of the British rule, OTV journalist Rajashree stated that it was the job of a journalist to demand accountability from the government. Mentioning that he could have been summoned by issuing notice, she condemned the behaviour of the police.

Another OTV journalist Radhamadhab Mishra contended that Wednesday's incident is a matter of shame for India. Dubbing the police's manhandling of Arnab as "police hooliganism", he appealed to the courts of the country to take cognizance on the assault on the fourth pillar of democracy. Alleging that this is a witch-hunt against the media, Mishra expressed hope that the judiciary would render justice to Arnab Goswami.

OTV journalist Rajashree remarked, "The manner of Arnab's arrest is reminiscent of British rule. It is clear that this is a dictatorship. All real journalists ask questions to the system and demand accountability from the government. Is this the outcome of the way in which Republic TV cover issues whether it is the Palghar case, Sushant murder mystery or the demolition of Kangana's house? If you (police) wanted to reopen a two-year-old case, you could have given a message. You (police) could have summoned him by issuing notice. I don't even have words to describe the way in which you (police) barged into a senior journalist's house and arrested him. I strongly condemn this kind of behaviour."

"Yesterday's incident is a matter of shame for the entire country. The way in which you (police) dragged Arnab Goswami from his house- is this police's hooliganism? This is our question. We appeal to the judges of the High Court and Supreme Court to take notice of what is happening in the country. If the fourth pillar of democracy suffers like this, what we will do? Reopening old cases and questioning journalists for hours after calling them to the police station- a law and order situation is being created. This is a witch-hunt against the media. Our last hope is in the judiciary," OTV journalist Radhamadhab Mishra opined.

#IndiaWithArnab | We are with Arnab Goswami and we oppose any atrocities on journalists. Journalists' job is to ask questions: @otvnews, Odisha



Tune in to watch and share your views using the hashtag - https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/ifPRzp735b — Republic (@republic) November 5, 2020

Bombay HC to hear Arnab's bail plea

In a shocking development at 7.45 am earlier in the day, the Mumbai Police barged into the house of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and forcefully dragged him out while the cameras were turned off. The police personnel not only stopped Arnab from handing over medicines to his parents-in-law but also physically assaulted him and his son. The Mumbai Police told Republic TV that Arnab has been arrested under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code in an abetment to suicide case.

While the Chief Judicial Magistrate rejected the plea of the Raigad police who had sought police custody, Arnab was remanded to 14 days of judicial custody. A division bench of the Bombay High Court is likely to pass an appropriate order on Arnab's bail petition on November 6. The Republic Media Network stands strongly against the Maharashtra government and condemns this murderous assault on the free press of a democratic India.

