'Our Achievements Were Recognised': ISRO Women Scientists After Meeting PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reached Karnataka’s capital Bengaluru to meet and personally congratulate the scientists of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for the successful lunar mission - Chandrayaan-3.

PM Modi also interacted with women scientists associated with the mission, commending their crucial role and effort in making the mission a success.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets women scientists of the ISRO team involved in Chandrayaan-3 Mission at ISRO Telemetry Tracking & Command Network Mission Control Complex in Bengaluru

During his address to the scientists at Telemetry Tracking and Command Network Mission Control Complex on Saturday, he said, "Women scientists played a key role in the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. The Shiv Shakti Point (the spot on the lunar South Pole where the Vikram lander touched down) will inspire generations to take up science in earnest and use it for the welfare of people. People's welfare remains our supreme commitment."

Sharing their experience of interaction with PM Modi, Reema Gosh, senior scientist and team member of the Pragyan rover module, said, "We are very happy... it was wonderful, he (PM) appreciated all our effort. Our PM took so much time to appreciate our efforts and sacrifices.”

Talking about ISRO's future plans, she further added, “We are going to come out with something even better... as PM said sky's not the limit and we will come out with more challenging missions… there are a lot of other missions in the pipeline, including Mars landing mission, Aditya-L1 mission, which will be shortly launched."

#WATCH | "We are very happy….it was wonderful, he (PM) appreciated all our efforts…I was in the Pragyan team and for me, Pragyan is like the baby and he is taking baby steps on the Moon, it is a wonderful experience to see the rover roll out on the Moon for the first time. Our…

Commenting on PM Modi's visit to ISRO, Priyanka Mishra, who was working at the UR Rao Satellite Centre and worked for all three propulsion module lander and rover, said, "We are super excited. We felt that our achievements were being recognised. We are super excited to meet PM Modi. Spirit is high...It is good that our PM is recognising & encouraging 'Nari Shakti'. It is an inspiration for us."

#WATCH | Karnataka: "We are super excited. We felt that our achievements were being recognized. We are super excited to meet PM Modi. Spirit is high...It is good that our PM is recognising & encouraging 'Nari Shakti'. It is an inspiration for us...," says Priyanka Mishra working…

Senior scientist at UR Rao Satellite Centre (URSC), Nidhi Porwal said, "It's magic which we have seen coming true in front of our eyes. We have been working continuously and consistently for the success of this mission for a long time... A very strong team has worked day and night for all these four years to make this moment come true."

“It's always good when the head of the family comes (on PM Modi's visit)... We report directly to the Prime Minister as the Department of Space. It's a pleasure and it motivates us so much," she added.

#WATCH | Bengaluru: Senior Scientist at U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC), Nidhi Porwal says, "It's magic which we have seen coming true in front of our eyes. We have been working continuously and consistently for the success of this mission for a long time...A very strong team has…

"Over the top of the moon - literally & figuratively both. We are very happy that PM Modi has addressed us. It is a historic event...We just want to thank the Prime Minister for coming & appreciating us personally," said Sowjanya, Project Manager, EMIMC, Chandrayan-3, on PM Modi's visit to ISRO.

#WATCH | Karnataka: "Over the top of the moon- literally & figuratively both. We are very happy that PM Modi has addressed us. It is a historic event...We just want to thank the Prime Minister for coming & appreciating us personally...," says Sowjanya, Project Manager EMIMC…

"We're very happy that all the components were delivered and our system performed perfectly and we could achieve the result the entire nation was waiting for... we wish our future missions get similar success... PM named landing point as 'Shiv Shakti' and related 'Shakti' with 'Nari Shakti'. it made us very proud," said Savithri, ISRO scientist and engineer.

#WATCH | " We're very happy that all the components were delivered and our system performed perfectly and we could achieve the result the entire nation was waiting for...we wish our future missions get similar success...PM named landing point as 'ShivShakti' and related 'Shakti'…

"Chandrayaan-3 is the biggest inspiration for Gaganyaan, we're ready... our works are going on for Gaganyaan. Mark 3 is all set... Gaganyaan results can be seen soon... we need to make Mark 3 more powerful and process is on... almost all the systems are developed... we want everyone's support for Gaganyaan also." said Arthy Sen, ISRO scientist and engineer, sharing her happiness and ambition for ISRO’s future projects.

#WATCH | "Chandrayaan-3 is the biggest inspiration for Gaganyaan, we're ready...our works are going on for Gaganyaan. Mark 3 is all set...Gaganyaan results can be seen soon...we need to make Mark 3 more powerful and process is on...almost all the systems are developed...we want…

PM's address to ISRO scientists

The Prime Minister in his emotional address to ISRO scientists said, “I wanted to meet you as soon as possible and salute you… salute your efforts."

He applauded the scientist, saying that they took India to new heights, to a place no one has ever been before.”

He announced the spot where Chandrayaan-3’s moon lander landed will be known as ‘Shiv Shakti’ and the spot where the Chandrayaan-2 left its footprints will be called 'Tiranga'.

“This will be an inspiration for every effort made by India. it will remind us any failure is not final," he added.

He also announced that August 23, the day when Chandrayaan-3 landed on the lunar surface, as National Space Day.

With Chandrayaan-3 landing on Moon on August 23, India became the fourth country after the US, China and Russia to have landed on the Moon and the first ever country to land on the South Pole of the lunar surface.

With ANI inputs