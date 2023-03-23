Our 'jholi' Full With Happiness: Padma Awardee Thanks PM Modi For Honour

Hirabaiben Ibrahimbhai Lobi, a Padma Shri awardee who is known for bringing social reforms and initiatives to empower women in Siddi tribal community in Gujarat, touched the hearts of people with her gesture at the Padma awards ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday, March 22. Hirabaiben Ibrahimbhai Lobi asserted words of appreciation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and stretched out her dupatta in the expression of her sentiments as she came near the front row.

As 70-year-old Hirabaiben Lobi walked to get the award, she stopped near the row in which PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and several union ministers were seated and were clapping for her.

“Mere pyaare Narendra Bhai, apne hamari jholi khushiyon se bhar di (Dear Narendra Bhai, you have filled our lives with happiness),” Lobi said.

Further, she stretched out her dupatta expressing her sentiments towards Gujarat’s son of the soil for giving recognition to all strata of society, including her community, which was ignored over the years. “Nobody gave us any recognition and nobody bothered about us till you did and you brought us to the forefront,” Lobi asserted according to sources.

The Prime Minister was listening to Lobi's words of appreciation with folded hands and expressed his reverence to the Padma awardee.

#WATCH | Hailing from the Siddi tribe, Hirbai Ibrahim Lobi receives the Padma Shri award from President Droupadi Murmu. She works for the upliftment and development of the Siddi tribal community. pic.twitter.com/OBQy4Yh4ON — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2023

President of Advasi Mahila Sangh which is also known as Siddi Woman's Federation, Lobi stood in front of the first row for about 50 seconds while she was conveying her sentiments to PM Modi.

President Droupadi Murmu presents the Padma awards at a ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan

After receiving the award from the President, Lobi placed both her hands on the shoulders of President Droupadi Murmu to convert her blessings.

More about Hirabaiben Ibrahimbhai Lobi

Hirabaiben Ibrahimbhai Lobi was orphaned at a very young age and brought up by her grandparents. She provides education to children of the Siddi community through many balwadis founded by her. She has also worked towards financial independence of women from her community through Mahila Vikas Mandals.

Siddi community accounts for 98 per cent of population of Jambur, a village in Gir region of Gujarat. Siddis are African tribals who were brought to India as slaves for the ruler of Junagadh around 400 years ago. One of Gujarat’s most backward communities, the Siddis have spent decades living in the shadows, neglected and ignorant.

Making a difference in the lives of other women, Hirabaiben is spearheading a silent revolution in 18 Saurashtra villages. Her initiatives include a cooperative movement, family planning, and a small savings club for the Siddis. They are also selling the trademark Siddis vermicompost. The women’s cooperative now also provides loans and raises awareness about health problems. She has also assisted in the construction of a community school for the Siddis and has transformed the lives of over 700 women and children.

Hirbaiben has received several honours and awards: