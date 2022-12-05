'Our Lives Matter': Kashmiri Pandits Seek Relocation & Security After LeT Releases Hitlist

On Monday, Kashmiri Pandits stormed the streets of Jammu a day after Lashkar-e-Taiba affiliate The Resistance Front (TRF) issued a hitlist and released the names who are on their radar. In an open threat, TRF released a list of 56 Kashmiri Pandits employees that are on their target working under the PM rehabilitation package will be targeted.

Kashmiri Pandits stage protest in Jammu against threat letter

Kashmiri Hindus staged a sit-in protest outside the Relief commissioner's office against the threat issued by the terror outfit. The protesters were seen flashing placards and raising slogans of "We want Justice".

One of the protesters named Yogesh told Republic Media Network, "It is very unfortunate as we have been continuously receiving threats from last 1 year. They have specifically mentioned that the employees under the Pradhan Mantri rehabilitation package, Hindus are on their target list. And time and again they have proven it also. We have witnessed everything how they killed us in offices, gardens, and houses and still ht government is in sleep mode. For the last 206 days, we have been demanding the government to relocate us till the time Kashmir becomes conducive for us but the government has denied us, also employees' salaries are stopped. We are dying from both ends".

Another protester said, "We have been constantly protesting and demanding that our lives are not safe here in the valley. These threat letters are important proof of that, it justifies our demand. We are requesting the administration, Home Ministry, and PMO to relocate us as soon as possible".

A female protester told Republic, "We only want relocation. Please save us as our lives also matter".

#BREAKING | Kashmiri Pandit employees staging protest in Jammu after receiving threat letters. Tune in to watch #LIVE updates here - https://t.co/v7nSu3qaSY… pic.twitter.com/sYEjnNuckv — Republic (@republic) December 5, 2022

Responding to the threat letter, Former Jammu & Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Kavinder Gupta stated, "Once again Kashmiri Pandit employees under PM package has revived a threat and even some names are also mentioned which is very concerning. The government has made efforts to provide security but they are again trying to target the especially taking names is shameful. There is a need to take stern measures so that an atmosphere of fear is not created. Earlier also Kashmiri Pandits are being targeted and security forces must take strict precautions to deal with such threats".

It is pertinent to mention that threat was issued by the Social media handle -- Kashmir Fight operated by TRF. The website was earlier banned by the government of India because they were spreading propaganda against some journalists and other social activists terming them informers of security forces. Later, an FIR was registered by the Srinagar police station and an in-depth probe was launched it came into being that this website was being operated from across the border to target and defame those living in the Kashmir valley.