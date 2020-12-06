Out Of Jail After 26 Days, Republic AVP Ghanshyam States 'truth The Source Of Our Courage'

On Saturday, a court in Mumbai granted bail to Republic Media Network's Assistant Vice President Ghanshyam Singh, 25 days after he was arrested by Mumbai Police's crime branch, and on Sunday morning, 21 hours later, he was finally released. While thanking everybody, Ghanshyam Singh said that Republic is fighting for the truth and has not done anything wrong. Ghanshyam asserted that his release from the Taloja Central Jail marks another victory of Republic Media Network.

Ghanshyam Singh said, "We are fighting for the truth. We have not done anything wrong. Despite being innocent, we were forced to admit that we were doing the wrong things. This is why we have to fight. The courage inside us assures that we will win. We have won today."

Ghanshyam Singh: 'We have won today'

Standing strong with Republic's Editor-in-Chief, Ghanshyam said that Arnab Goswami is the force of Republic because he always stands by the truth. 'We will always support him because he is the source of inspiration to us,' he added. Reacting to Maharashtra Government's deliberate attempts to implicate Republic, Ghanshyam Singh said, 'When we have not done anything, I will not admit anything. I can't.'

Speaking further, Ghanshyam Singh said, "I just want to say that I have full faith on our Constitution, judiciary and my boss (Arnab Goswami). Speaking further he said that Maharashtra government and Mumbai Police will gain nothing by this 'witch-hunt' against Republic TV because we have not done anything wrong."

READ | Republic AVP Ghanshyam Arrested By Mumbai Police As Relentless Persecution Continues

'Whenever I was called in the court, they just used to call my name and I used to raise my hand in the response. Rest I did not know what was happening inside the court,' Ghanshyam recounted, stating that the prosecution does not have single evidence against Republic in the TRP Scam case. Ghanshyam added, 'We have not committed any illegal activities and this is why the sections which are being imposed on us are baseless and weak.'

Ghanshyam was lodged at the Taloja Central Jail after Mumbai Police's Crime Branch arrested him from his residence at 7.40 am on November 10. Initially, he was remanded to police custody and later sent to Taloja jail. After his arrest, shockingly, Ghanshyam was produced in court with a black cloth covering his face and paraded like a terrorist.

READ | Republic's AVP Ghanshyam Singh Granted Bail After 25 Days In Taloja Jail In Fraud TRP Case

Mumbai Police's fake TRP case

Addressing a press briefing on October 8, The Mumbai Police Commissioner accused Republic TV and two other channels of rigging TRPs by paying viewers to keep their channels on for longer periods. But the FIR registered on October 6, 2020, made no mention of Republic TV, Republic Bharat, Republic World, or any affiliate of the Republic Media Network, instead of naming another channel.

The Mumbai Police has since continued to shift the goalposts— from accusing the Network of indulging in “suspicious money trails” which were established to be legitimate advertisement transactions, to claiming it was part of a hawala racket.

READ | Republic AVP Ghanshyam Singh's Bail Plea Adjourned Till November 24; To Remain In Jail

Significantly, the original complainant in the TRP case, Hansa Research, via a Writ Petition, has taken Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, API Sachin Vaze, and the state of Maharashtra to court alleging that the state machinery was coercing them to implicate Republic in the course of the TRP case investigation. Tapes of alleged witness coercion by Mumbai Police in the TRP case had also emerged and were reported by OpIndia. The digital news platform has handed the copies of the tapes to the CBI.

In the latest developments, the ED has started its investigation after filing an FIR in the case. Sources told Republic that the ED has merged all existing TRP cases and the monetary transaction allegations will be part of their investigation. Sources also confirmed that the Mumbai Police investigation so far in the TRP case will be now under the ED's scanner.

READ | Maha HRC Summons Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh On November 27 Over Republic AVP's Arrest