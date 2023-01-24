Out On 40-day Parole, Rape Convict Ram Rahim Spotted Cutting Cake With A Sword

In a bizarre incident, Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim who walked out from Haryana's Rohtak jail on Saturday on 40-day parole celebrated his freedom by cutting a cake. However, the cake ceremony raised questions as he was seen openly using a sword.

The video of the rape convict has gone viral and it has sparked a massive row as he was seen cutting a big cake during his parole with a sword on Sunday. Notably, cutting cakes with swords is illegal as it is a public display of weapons and an offence under the Arms Act. He was joined by his followers virtually and they cheered him as he performed the cake-cutting ceremony with the sword.

It is pertinent to mention that the rape convict Ram Rahim earlier walked out of Rohtak jail after he was granted 40-day parole. This wasn’t the only time when the 55-year-old Sirsa Dera chief walked out of the jail. In fact, prior to his October parole, the sect chief had come out of the prison on a month-long parole in the month of June last year.

Ram Rahim's parole application to visit his unwell mother was approved in May 2021, which led to his release for 12 hours under police protection.

Haryana | Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim was spotted cutting a cake with a sword during his ongoing 40-day parole (23.01) pic.twitter.com/bVrD6ce5q7 — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2023

Haryana CM Defends Ram Rahim’s 40-day Parole

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday defended the parole of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, stating that the state government will not interfere in the matter.

“Was not aware that Ram Rahim got parole but if he has, then all the process must have been followed. The state government does not take interfere in the parole process. The decision regarding the parole is taken by the authorities after noticing the behaviour of the prisoner,” Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said.

After controversy erupted over the rapist Ram Rahim’s parole, Republic TV spoke to Haryana Jail Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala in order to understand the state government’s role in granting parole to the chief of Sacha Sauda. Speaking to Republic, Chautala said that the state government doesn’t give parole but only implements the decision of the competent authority.

“We didn't give parole to anyone, our work is of the Jail Ministry. We are given a written order, whenever a conviction ruling is passed by the district or session court. Thereafter the convicted person has the right to move parole or a furlough application through us. We send it to the competent authority.” Ranjit Singh Chautala said.