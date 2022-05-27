Out On Parole, Delhi Riots Accused Gets A Hero's Welcome? Viral Video Shows Celebrations

Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan who was arrested after allegedly firing on police personnel Deepak Dahiya and many others in February 2020 recently came out on parole and is seen recieving a hero's welcome as per the video that has emerged on social media. The video from this incident has gone viral on the internet and has taken many by a shock over the gun-wielding rioter being celebrated.

#WATCH | Accused Shahrukh Pathan, who pointed a gun at a policeman during anti-CAA protests gets a welcome during 4-hour parole on his arrival at his residence on May 23. He got parole to meet his ailing father.



(The viral video has been confirmed by police) pic.twitter.com/Fc5HjuSdy2 — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2022

The video dated May 23 shows Pathan walking among his supporters while he receives a warm welcome from them as well as the neighbours who gathered around his house. In the video, people can be also heard cheering and whistling for Pathan as he arrives home.

Following this, another video also surfaced on the internet showing a smiling Pathan waving back to his followers as he returned back to the jail.

Speaking on the same, Vikram Singh, the former Uttar Pradesh DGP stated that Pathan who has been accused of a very heinous crime has violated the rules of the parole as he should have kept a very low profile during his confrontation with the public. Further adding that gathering such a huge crowd was not the right approach, Singh said,

"I would like to request the Delhi Commissioner to cancel his paroles in the future as Pathan should not be let outside the jail and should be kept inside till his matter is decided by the court of law. This was a brazen display of muscle power and strength in terms of number which is just not acceptable in any conditions."

Shahrukh Pathan's role in the Delhi riots

Notably, Shahrukh Pathan got four-hour parole to meet his ailing father at his residence. He was earlier arrested in connection to the anti-CAA protests in February 2020 after he allegedly fired at head constable Deepak Dahiya and many others.

Videos from the Jafrabad-Maujpur area had also surfaced during the riots which show Pathan holding up a pistol at the police in an attempt to shoot them. A case was registered against him following which he was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district.



