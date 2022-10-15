Last Updated:

Outgoing BCCI Chief Sourav Ganguly Set To Become CAB President, Again

Sourav Ganguly will be back as the president of his state unit, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), the former India captain said on Saturday.

Outgoing BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly will be back as the president of his state unit, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), the former India captain said on Saturday.

Ganguly, who had to step down from the BCCI president's post as there is no precedence of anyone continuing in the top job for more than three years, had been the CAB president for four years between 2015 to 2019 before coming to the BCCI.

"Yes, I will be contesting the CAB polls. I plan to file my nomination on October 22. I have been in CAB for five years and as per Lodha Rules, I can continue for another four years," Ganguly told PTI.

There was a strong buzz that Ganguly's elder brother Snehasish would contest in place of Avishek Dalmiya for the top post, but the former India player's nomination changes a lot of equations.

"I will finalise my panel on October 20. Let's see," Ganguly said. 

