Outgoing Commissioner Rakesh Asthana Says 'Delhi Police One Of The Best'

With the appointment of Sanjay Arora, a 1988-batch Tamil Nadu cadre Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, as the new Commissioner of the Delhi Police, the outgoing Delhi Police Commissioner, Rakesh Asthana was bid adieu with a ceremonial farewell parade at Parade Ground, New Police Lines, on Sunday, July 31.

The outgoing Delhi Police Commissioner took the salute in his farewell ceremonial parade at the New Police Lines. Notably, Rakesh Asthana served as the Commissioner of the Delhi Police from 18 July 2021 to 31 July 2022.

Outgoing Commissioner of Police, Delhi, Shri Rakesh Asthana @CPDelhi takes salute during the Farewell Ceremonial Parade, at New Police Lines#DelhiPoliceUpdates pic.twitter.com/IsUWTSWBfP — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) July 31, 2022

"I was never handed a challenge that couldn't be undertaken by Delhi police. We maintained law and order. Internal security was very well managed and prevented things I cannot say on camera. Delhi police is one of the best," the outgoing Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

As Rakesh Asthana's term came to an end, Tamil Nadu cadre IPS officer Sanjay Arora has been appointed as the new commissioner of Delhi Police. According to an order issued by the Centre, Arora will take charge as the Delhi Police Commissioner on August 1.

Arora is currently the Director General of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Force. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs has informed that the Director General of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) SL Thaosen has been given additional charge of DG ITBP till the appointment and joining of the regular incumbent or until further order.