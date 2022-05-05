Outgoing GoC 15 Corps Says Bringing Radicalised Youth Back To Society Was His Achievement

The outgoing General Officer Commanding (GoC) of the Indian Army's Srinagar-based 15 Corps, Lieutenant General DP Pandey, on Thursday, said that bringing 200-250 youth, who were on the cusp of becoming terrorists or had become terrorists, back to society, was his achievement in the Kashmir Valley.

Lt Gen Pandey said that everybody achieved in terms of operations and actions to ensure that no woman, daughter or mother or wife had to cry for a loss which is happening because somebody has chosen to become a terrorist.

"I had come with a philosophy of breaking the cycle of violence in which on one side, we kept on neutralising terrorists and when on the other, we wanted to reduce the number of youths picking up arms and I believe, we have done well on both the levels,” he added.

About American weapons including steel-piercing weapons entering Kashmir, GoC Pandey said, “Weapons have come with American stamp and better equipment too, including night vision devices. We are changing tactics. We have changed style and drills; we will be able to manage things."

When asked about the effect of a ceasefire on anti-terror ops he said, “Ceasefire has made the life of common man normal, on the other side people are also living life of tranquillity and happiness. No challenge for us, nothing has changed for security forces.”

The outgoing GoC said that there will "always be threats to disrupt Amarnath Yatra, but security system and measures taken will always foil such plans and we as forces are always prepared ".

Pertinently, Lt General DP Pandey had said that since the number of local terrorists has started going down significantly, Pakistani terrorists are feeling compelled to come out of their hideouts and that’s why forces are able to trace and neutralise them in different anti-terror operations in the Kashmir Valley.