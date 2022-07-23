Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind To Address Nation On July 24 Before Demitting Office

Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind on the eve of demitting office will address the nation on July 24, 7 p.m. In his farewell speech to the Parliamentarians on July 23, he said India is one joint family and problems can be resolved in multiple ways, while he also suggested protests can also be conducted in a non-violent way. Kovind also referred to the worldwide appreciation of India's Covid-19 response.

Earlier on July 23, a day before the term of the outgoing president comes to an end, the farewell hosted by the Parliament was attended by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Members of Parliament - both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, in the Central Hall of the Parliament.

'Ram Nath Kovind, a people's President': Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla gave a memento and a signature book signed by all the MPs including a citation on behalf of all Parliamentarians, to President Kovind. Birla referred to 76-year-old Kovind as the people's President and noted his contribution to the country. He also remembered the keen interest and involvement taken by him in the upliftment of the women.

President Ram Nath Kovind addressing the Parliamentarians said, "Today, when I'm saying goodbye, I'm recalling several memories. Five years ago, I took oath as President. You (MPs) are elected by the people of the country. Will always be grateful to the citizens of the country for giving me the opportunity to serve as President. The work I did in the Office wouldn't have been possible without you (MPs). You all have a special place in my heart."

'Many ways to solve the issues': President Ram Nath Kovind

"When we look at the entire nation as one huge joint family, it is understood that there are many ways to resolve the issues. Protest should be peaceful in Gandhian form," suggested outgoing President Kovind.

Kovind also noted that India received worldwide appreciation for its fight against COVID-19 response. "The last two years have taught us that the whole of humanity is one family."

Congratulating the incoming president Droupadi Murmu he said, "I am sure that her experience will inspire and guide the country," Droupadi Murmu was elected as the 15th President of India on July 21. The first tribal President of India will take oath on Monday, July 25.

PM Modi hosts dinner for President Kovind

Prime Minister Ram Nath Kovind hosted a dinner for Kovind, which was also attended by the Chief Ministers of many states including Union Council of Ministers and other dignitaries. The dinner also saw the presence of many Padma awardees and tribal leaders, official sources said.

IMAGE: PTI