Outgoing Russian Envoy To India Nikolay Kudashev Thanks New Delhi In Farewell Speech

Former Russian envoy to India, Nikolay Kudashev, took to Twitter to appreciate the cooperation and support he received from New Delhi during his tenure. Two weeks ago, after completing his tenure as ambassador to India, Kudashev was assigned as the Russian envoy to Singapore.

In his farewell speech, Kudashev, said, "Dear friends, upon the completion of my tenure as Ambassador of Russia to India, I wish to sincerely thank you all for your cooperation and support. I feel deep satisfaction despite the extreme conditions of the COVID-19 challenges. We managed to adapt to all difficulties and were able to create a true spirit of mutual assistance without any artificial barrier. Jointly, we succeeded in minimising the tragic consequences of the pandemic and, at the same time, we did not depart from our big mission and kept deepening mutually respectful dialogue."

Russia-India partnership based on 'positive unified agenda': Nikolay Kudashev

"The special and privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India which is based on positive unified agenda makes a significant contribution in strengthening international stability. Many far-reaching meetings were held at the highest level. Much has been done for the development of economic, military, technical, energy, scientific and humanitarian cooperation. We expect that the year 2022 which marks the 75th anniversary of the Russian-Indian diplomatic relationship, will reach a new milestone for the historically strong friendship between our nations," said Kudashev in the two-minute video.

"I am confident that the next Russian Ambassador to India, an experienced diplomat and professional, Mr Denis Alipov, will proudly continue the honourable duty to further build the truly unique relationship," added Kudashev.

Watch Nikolay Kudashev's full speech here:

Who is the new Ambassador of Russia to India?

Last month, Denis Alipov was named as Russia's new envoy to India. The dedicated diplomat has decades of experience working in New Delhi. During the tenure of the Russian ambassador, Alexander Kadakin, he served as Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) in the Russian embassy in Delhi.

Ambassador Denis has also worked as the Deputy Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Second Asian Department and served as the Russian Embassy's First Deputy Chief in Delhi. Notably, the Russian government made this decision only a month after President Vladimir Putin visited India.

