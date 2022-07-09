Last Updated:

Outgoing Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe's Residence Set On Fire Amid Growing Outrage

On the day protesters thronged Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's house, they also torched the private residence of the PM Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Sri Lanka

On the day protesters thronged the Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's house, they also torched the private residence of the Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who also resigned as the PM of the island nation giving way for an all-party government to run the embattled country facing the worst economic and political crisis ever. Significantly, as a fresh wave of protests erupted in Sri Lanka, the people broke into the Presidential Palace and some can be seen taking a dip inside the swimming pool, while some were in a jubilant mood. 

In the videos that have emerged after the incident, smoke can be seen initially billowing out of the PM's private residence followed by intermittent flashes of fire, ending with a blast-of-sorts, indicating the house was gutted in fire.  

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) informed that the Sril Lanka Prime Minister was already willing to quit and now he has stepped down following party recommendation and also to 'ensure safety of citizens' amid raging demonstrations in the crisis-torn country. 

Journalists attacked outside SL PM’s private residence

In a major development, the police attacked journalists and other media personnel covering the protests outside the private house of PM Wickremesinghe in Colombo. The media reports state that the journalists were badly injured in the attack. The PM has urged the police to work in unison with the media and maintain the decorum of democracy. 

"Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe expresses grave regret over the assault on journalists who are covering the ongoing protests, by security personnel. Freedom of media is paramount to Democracy in Sri Lanka," said Sri Lankan PMO. "The Prime Minister requests both the security forces and the protesters to act with restraint to prevent any violence and ensure the safety of the public,'' it added.

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena to take over as interim PM

According to a decision taken in the meeting of the internal party leaders, it was decided that Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena will take over as the interim Prime Minister of Sri Lanka. 

