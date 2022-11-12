Outrage On Bhubaneswar Streets As Women Unite Against Remark By Mamata's Min On President

In Odisha, a massive protest erupted against Trinamool Congress Minister Akhil Giri after his sexist and hateful remarks against the President of India, Droupadi Murmu sparked a huge controversy and outrage across the nation. In an exclusive joint coverage carried out by Republic and Odisha TV, outrage on the streets of Bhubaneswar was witnessed as a group of women got together in public demanding stern action against the TMC minister.

Expressing their anger, the protesters demanded that the West Bengal government must sack the TMC leader and asked Mamata Banerjee to publicly apologise over the issue. "This is a very painful as well as shameful thing as the remark was made on the highest position holder of our country. It is not like Droupadi Murmu has been given the post just like that, she has been elected as per the democratic system. Akhil Giri is the minister of Mamata's cabinet and the remark has been made in public view. This is a very shameful act," one of the women protesters said.

She further said, "President Murmu hails from Odisha and we are proud of it. And West Bengal is our neighbour state, even they should feel proud. If the people of Bengal are still not able to figure out about the soil of Jagannath, then Mamata Banerjee should die out of shame. Mamata keeps forgetting that she herself is a woman and President of a party and this is all. TMC has an anti-women and anti-tribal mentality."

#BREAKING on #TMCInsultsPresident | FIR registered in Odisha against TMC minister Akhil Giri for his outrageous insult to President Droupadi Murmu; Watch the Republic-@otvnews joint-broadcast #LIVE here - https://t.co/GAtGCvLDbU pic.twitter.com/rIFEvRFV5c — Republic (@republic) November 12, 2022

FIR registered against Akhil Giri in Odisha

An FIR has now been registered against the West Bengal Minister in the state of Odisha. The complainant is Kusum Tete, a BJP MLA from Odisha. The FIR stated, "I came across a video of the incident, which has now gone viral all over the country through social media platforms, where it is clearly visible that Mr. Akhil Giri, while addressing a rowdy crowd, made derogatory and sexist remarks about the President of India Droupadi Murmu, commenting slyly about her looks." It added that it was a deliberate attempt to insult a member of a Scheduled Tribe.

Row erupts after TMC Minister Insults President of India

On November 11, TMC leader and Bengal fisheries minister Akhil Giri was addressing a rally and while making a verbal attack on BJP leader and Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari, a former TMC leader, he dragged in President Murmu’s name and offhandedly insulted her. "I am not good-looking. (Laughs) How beautiful you are! Good looking... We don't judge looks. We respect the chair of your President (Rashtrapati). How does your President (Rashtrapati) look?," Akhil Giri outrageously said, gesticulating and chortling. The uncouth remark was made in the presence of other senior party leaders including the Women and Child Development minister, Dr Shashi Panja.

Following this, BJP has lashed out at the TMC and has demanded that CM Mamata Banerjee should either sack her minister or resign from her chief ministerial position.