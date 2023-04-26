Outsiders Brought In To Burn Bengal's Kaliaganj Police Station And Private Property: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday alleged that outsiders were brought to the state to carry out attacks on Kaliaganj Police Station and private property at Kaliaganj in Uttar Dinajpur district.

Banerjee alleged BJP was behind the incidents of vandalism that rocked Kaliganj following the death of a minor girl and directed the state police to explore attaching properties of those found involved in the arson.

"Outsiders were brought in to set fire to Kaliaganj police station as well as ordinary people's property. Police will explore attaching properties of those involved in rioting," Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat after an administrative meeting.

"The BJP is carrying out hooliganism in Bengal. They are attempting to create disturbance in Bengal. We will defeat this conspiracy to create anarchy," she said.

She claimed the centre was trying to "disturb all states whhere the opposition was in power." Lauding the police for disarming and arresting a man who barged into a school in Old Malda brandishing a gun, thereby averting a school hostage crisis, Banerjee alleged that the entire matter may have been a plot.

"Case of man brandishing gun at Malda school may not be act of lunacy," the chief minister said.