Over 1 Cr Youngsters Between 12-14 Age Group Received First Dose Of COVID Vaccine: Centre

In a key development concerning the ongoing vaccination campaign in India, the Centre on Friday, March 21, notified Parliament that a total of 181.24 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, against an anticipated population of 101.3 crore beneficiaries aged 15 and above.

"Over 1 crore children between the age group of 12-14 have received their first dose of #COVID19 vaccine. Congratulations to all my young warriors who got vaccinated. Let's continue this momentum!", Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya wrote on Twitter.

According to official government figures, more than 2.22 crore precaution doses for the identified categories of beneficiaries (HCWs, FLWs and Over 60 years) for COVID vaccination have been administered so far. As per Mandaviya, 96.81 crore (96%) of the predicted 101.3 crore recipients have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccination, 82.09 crore (81%) have received both doses, and 2.17 crore have received the precaution dosage.

The immunisation programme for this age group commenced on March 16 with two doses of Biological E's intramuscular vaccine Corbevax, which are to be given 28 days apart.

India’s COVID vaccination drive

India's nationwide immunisation campaign against the deadly COVID-19 virus began on January 16, last year, with the first phase targeting health care workers followed by frontline workers administered the jabs from February 2 of the same year. COVID-19 immunisation for adults over the age of 60 and those aged 45 and above with specific comorbid conditions commenced on 1 March 2021.

The new phase of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign commenced on 21 June 2021. Since then, the vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, and advanced visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain. The Government of India has been assisting States and UTs with free COVID-19 vaccines as part of the statewide vaccination campaign.

According to a report by ANI, the Union Government would acquire and supply (free of charge) 75% of the vaccines produced by the country's vaccine manufacturers to states and UTs in the new phase of the COVID vaccination drive.