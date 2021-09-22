Over 1.74cr COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Administered In Chhattisgarh

More than 1.74 crore COVID-19 vaccine shots have been administered so far to eligible beneficiaries in Chhattisgarh since the launch of the nationwide inoculation drive in January, an official said on Wednesday.

More than 1.29 crore people have received the first dose of the vaccine, while 45.21 lakh have taken both jabs, the official from the state's public relations department said.

A total of 1,74,40,152 vaccine doses have been administered to people in the state till Tuesday, he said.

At least 3,10,208 healthcare workers have been vaccinated with the first dose, of which 2,57,299 have also received their second dose, the official said.

Similarly, 3,18,104 frontline workers (FLW) have taken the first dose and 2,46,993 have been fully vaccinated, he said.

In the above 45 age category, 56,46,848 beneficiaries have been vaccinated with the first dose, and of them, 26,05,741 have got their second jab as well, he said.

As many as 66,43,564 people have received the first dose of vaccine in the age group of 18-44, while 14,11,395 have been fully vaccinated, the official added.

As per official figures, till Tuesday, Chhattisgarh's had recorded 10,05,120 COVID-19 cases, including 13,563 deaths and 9,91,260 recoveries. The state is now left with 297 active cases.

