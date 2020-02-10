Over 1.97 Lakh Passengers From 1,818 Flights Screened For Coronavirus: Dr. Harsh Vardhan

Elaborating on the measures for prevention of novel coronavirus, Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan stated that over 1.97 lakh passengers from 1,818 flights have been screened so far. Making a suo moto statement in the Parliament on Monday, the Minister noted that public health implications of the reports that the virus has been found in the faecal samples of infected patients were being worked out.

According to reports, the Coronavirus death toll in China has now reached 908 with 3,052 additional cases confirmed by health authorities taking the overall number of cases to over 40,000. It has also spread globally to multiple countries, with three positive cases confirmed in Kerala.

The minister said that the screening of passengers was being done since January 18. He added that it was initially done at Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kochi airports and later expanded to 21 airports.

"Universal thermal screening has been made mandatory for all flights from Singapore and Thailand besides Hong Kong and China. These flights will park at earmarked aero-bridges to facilitate screening," he said.

The minister said that signage has been displayed at prominent places in airports and ports.

"As of today, a total of 1,818 flights have been screened covering a total of 1,97,192 passengers. Teams of specialist doctors were sent to all the airports to ensure effective screening and arrangement for isolation in the attached hospitals," he added.

Harsh Vardhan lauds agencies involved in the evacuation

Harsh Vardhan thanked the institutions that partnered with the Indian government to carry out the evacuation process in Wuhan. Addressing the Lok Sabha on Monday, the Minister gave an elaborate statement on the breakout of the Coronavirus in China and some other countries and the action taken by the government to avoid the spread of the infection in India. He further thanked the Air India, its crew and the team of doctors and paramedical staff who were involved in the evacuation process and appreciated them on behalf of the house for their contribution.

In a coordinated operation with the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Air India, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, two Special Air India flights were operated between Delhi and Wuhan on January 31 and February 1 that brought back a total of 654 passengers that included 647 Indian citizens including two Indian Embassy officials who were on the ground in Wuhan to coordinate the evacuation operation and 7 Maldivian nationals.

(With Inputs from ANI)