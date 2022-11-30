Over 1 Lakh Events Organised In India, Across Globe Under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Reddy

Over one lakh programmes have been organised across India and in more than 150 countries under the aegis of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy said on Wednesday.

He was speaking at a conference of spiritual leaders here in which representatives from 26 spiritual organisations participated, the culture ministry said.

"More than one lakh programmes have been organised in 28 states, nine Union Territories, and in more than 150 countries under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. This is a huge achievement for India after independence," he was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the ministry.

Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) is not just a government event but is the programme of 130 crore Indians, he said.

Reddy also said India has a large youth population and "rising above religion, region, and language, all of them should come together to make India a Vishwa Guru".

The event was hosted by the culture ministry under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal, and many top leaders of spiritual organisations, and Union Culture Secretary Govind Mohan, also attended the event.

AKAM is an ongoing celebration to commemorate the 75 glorious years of a progressive independent India, it said.

It is dedicated to the people of India who have been instrumental in the development of the country and its evolutionary journey. In reference to Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Ministry of Culture is organising campaigns on the theme of cultural pride, it said.