Over 1 Lakh Speakers Removed In UP, No Violence On Ram Navami & Eid: Yogi Adityanath

At a time when the debate around the loudspeaker row has not yet subsided, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has invoked the issue and said that almost 1 lakh loudspeakers have been removed across the state so far.

CM Yogi, who was speaking at the inauguration and foundation stone-laying ceremony of several developmental projects in Gorakhpur including the development project at Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA), reiterated his previous claims and said that there was peace in the state during Ram Navami, Hanuman Jayanti, and Eid celebrations, and no untoward incidents took place on the occasions.

Further speaking on the loudspeaker row, he said that the state government had decided to remove loudspeakers from religious places, and nearly 1 lakh loudspeakers were removed in Uttar Pradesh. Notably, this came days after the Uttar Pradesh government had taken action against unauthorised loudspeakers in religious places followed by restrictions on the volume of loudspeakers.

As a part of this, nearly 54,000 loudspeakers were removed at that time and the volume of over 60,000 loudspeakers were set to a permissible limit across the state. Following the government's order, this was done as a part of a state-wide drive against unauthorised speakers and unrestricted volumes.

Speaking on the same, Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, Prashant Kumar said that the order of the High Court regarding loudspeakers have also been considered during the exercise. As per a 2017 order by the High Court, the UP government was asked if speakers at religious and public places are installed with due permission in writing.

Yogi Adityanath inaugurates developmental projects in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects related to roads, flood protection, education, etc. worth Rs 144 crore in an event which was organised at Mahant Digvijay Nath Memorial Park in Gorakhpur.

आज जनपद गोरखपुर में ₹144 करोड़ लागत की सड़क, बाढ़ सुरक्षा, शिक्षा आदि से जुड़ी विभिन्न विकासपरक परियोजनाओं का लोकार्पण/शिलान्यास किया।



'नए उत्तर प्रदेश का नया गोरखपुर' विकास के सुपथ पर तीव्र गति से आगे बढ़ रहा है।



गोरखपुर वासियों को हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं! — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) May 15, 2022

On the second day of his Gorakhpur visit, on Sunday, he also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of development projects worth Rs 143 crore in a programme organised at Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA) and distributed the land allotment letters.

