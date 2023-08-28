Over 1 Million Vacancies Active On National Career Service Portal, Says Labour Ministry

The National Career Service (NCS) Portal of the Ministry of Labour & Employment (MoLE), Government of India has registered more than one million active vacancies on 28th August, 2023. These vacancies have been reported by various employers in the public sector as well as in private sector on the NCS portal which are still open for recruitment. The vacancies on NCS Portal are mobilized through direct reporting by the employers on the portal and API integration with various private job- portals.

Out of the one million active vacancies, about one third vacancies are notiﬁed for the selection of freshers, which would facilitate many young candidates to get employment opportunity just after their education. A significant number of vacancies registered on NCS are related to the job roles of Technical Support Executives, Sales Executives, Data Entry Operators, Logistics Executives, Software Engineers, Maintenance Engineer etc.

The vacancies on NCS are spanning across diverse sectors indicating a boost in employment opportunities in the country across the sectors. 51% of the active vacancies have been reported in Finance & Insurance and 13% in Transport and Storage sector. Other sectors like Operations & Support, IT & Communication, Manufacturing etc. which altogether contributed approximately 12% of the vacancies, and have also registered surge in vacancies during June-August, 2023. The growth in employment opportunities may increase with the expected demand during the ensuing festival season taking the active vacancies in NCS portal to its new high.

Out of the total active vacancies, 38% of the vacancies were posted for the selection of candidates at all India basis whereas 18% vacancies for the requirement at multiple States. Remaining vacancies are for State specific requirement.

NCS has also achieved another milestone of registering more than 1.5 million employers in the NCS portal. A majority (68%) of the employers are from the service activities, which is followed by the manufacturing sector (26%).

NCS strives to provide a variety of career related like job search and matching, career counseling, vocational guidance, information on skill development courses etc. to the job seekers and serving the employers in ﬁnding the right candidates with the required skill sets.