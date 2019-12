An open letter was submitted to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik by the Muslim community of state on Tuesday, which states that his support to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) has "broken the hearts of millions of people of Odisha including that of India." According to the letter, which was undersigned as the 'Citizens of India', the Muslim community has alleged the CAA is unconstitutional, which violates Articles 14 and 15 of the Indian Constitution.