Over 10 Quintal Of Cannabis Grown In Yavatmal Crop Farms Seized; 4 Persons Booked

Police have unearthed cannabis cultivation on about 20 acres of farm land in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district and seized more than 10 quintal of the contraband worth nearly Rs 30 lakh, officials said on Thursday. The cannabis plants were grown between cotton and tur crops in six different farms spread over 20 acres in Ghonsara and Bargwadi villages in Mahagaon taluka, they said.

Nearly 10 to 12 quintal of cannabis valued at around Rs 25 lakh to Rs 30 lakh has been seized, Superintendent of Police Pavan Bansod said. Offences have been registered against four persons in this connection, he said.